Global Market for Sodium-ion Batteries 2026-2036: Sodium-Ion Battery Market to Surpass $30B by 2036, Disrupting Lithium Dominance

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Sodium-ion Batteries 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sodium-ion battery market is experiencing unprecedented momentum as industries worldwide seek sustainable, cost-effective alternatives to traditional lithium-ion technology. This emerging sector represents a paradigm shift in energy storage, driven by compelling economic advantages, abundant raw materials, and growing geopolitical concerns over lithium supply chains. Sodium-ion batteries offer a compelling value proposition rooted in material abundance and cost efficiency.

With sodium priced at just $0.05 per kilogram compared to lithium's $15 per kilogram, manufacturers can achieve significant cost reductions while maintaining comparable performance characteristics. This 300-fold price differential in raw materials translates directly into more affordable battery systems, positioning sodium-ion technology as a game-changer for price-sensitive applications.

The technology eliminates dependence on scarce and geopolitically sensitive materials like cobalt and nickel, while sodium's abundance in seawater ensures virtually unlimited supply. This resource independence addresses critical supply chain vulnerabilities that have plagued the lithium-ion industry, offering manufacturers greater pricing stability and strategic autonomy.

Energy Storage Systems represent the primary growth driver, with utility-scale deployments leading adoption. Projects like HiNa Battery's 100MWh energy storage installation demonstrate the technology's readiness for grid-scale applications.

These systems provide crucial grid stabilization services for renewable energy integration, addressing the intermittency challenges of solar and wind power while offering cost advantages over lithium-ion alternatives. Automotive Applications are rapidly emerging, particularly in the budget EV segment. JAC Motors' pioneering sodium-ion production vehicle, featuring a 25kWh battery with 155-mile range, validates the technology's automotive viability. Industry reports suggest major manufacturers like Tesla are evaluating sodium-ion batteries for entry-level vehicles, attracted by their safety profile, thermal stability, and cost benefits that could enable sub-$25,000 electric vehicles. Stationary Storage markets, including residential and commercial applications, benefit from sodium-ion batteries' enhanced safety characteristics and long cycle life. The technology's thermal resilience and reduced fire risk make it particularly suitable for indoor installations and applications requiring minimal maintenance.

China dominates the current market landscape, with companies like CATL and HiNa Battery leading technological development and manufacturing scale-up. CATL's planned large-scale production of second-generation sodium-ion batteries beginning in 2025 signals the technology's commercial maturity. Chinese manufacturers have established comprehensive supply chains encompassing cathode materials, cell production, and system integration. The technology is approaching cost parity with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries by 2025, representing a critical inflection point for widespread adoption.

Manufacturing capacity is scaling rapidly across multiple form factors, including cylindrical, prismatic, and blade cell designs, enabling application-specific optimization. As production volumes increase and manufacturing processes mature, sodium-ion batteries are positioned to capture significant market share in cost-sensitive applications while providing strategic alternatives to lithium-dependent supply chains. The convergence of economic advantages, supply chain security, and environmental benefits positions sodium-ion technology as a cornerstone of the global energy transition, promising to democratize access to clean energy storage solutions.

The Global Sodium-ion Batteries Market 2026-2036 report provides critical insights into the rapidly evolving sodium-ion battery industry, analyzing market drivers, technological advancements, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections through 2036.

Report contents include:

Market Fundamentals and Technology Assessment: In-depth electrochemistry definitions and fundamentals of sodium-ion battery technology Comprehensive comparison of sodium-ion vs lithium-ion batteries across performance metrics Detailed analysis of cathode active materials (CAMs) including transition metal layered oxides, polyanionic materials, and Prussian blue analogues Extensive evaluation of anode active materials (AAMs) covering hard carbons, graphite, carbon nanotubes, graphene, and alloying materials Complete electrolyte formulations analysis including thermal stability and solid-state electrolyte technologies Alternative sodium battery technologies including molten sodium, aqueous rechargeable, lithium-sodium hybrid, iron-sodium, and sodium-air fuel cells

Manufacturing and Cost Analysis: Detailed manufacturing process descriptions and production step analysis Comprehensive cost breakdown comparing sodium-ion to lithium-ion battery production Material cost analysis with price forecasts for 2023-2025 period Manufacturing capacity analysis by cathode type and regional distribution Supply chain optimization strategies and value chain mapping

Market Segmentation and Applications: Grid storage market analysis including utility-scale energy storage systems (ESS) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects Electric vehicle (EV) market assessment covering passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and EV fast charging applications Consumer electronics market penetration analysis and competitive positioning Stationary battery applications including residential and commercial energy storage Electric boats and marine applications market opportunities Emerging applications and niche market segments

Regional Market Analysis: China's dominant position in sodium-ion battery development and manufacturing capacity Regional demand forecasting by geography through 2036 Market penetration strategies by region and regulatory environment assessment

Market Forecasting and Future Outlook: Market size projections from 2018-2036 with detailed revenue forecasts in millions USD Capacity growth analysis measured in GWh by application segment EV market segmentation forecasts including A00, A0, and premium vehicle categories Regional market distribution and growth rate analysis Technology roadmap and innovation pipeline assessment

Competitive Intelligence and Company Profiles: Comprehensive analysis of 77 market players and emerging companies. Detailed performance comparison across key manufacturers Supply chain mapping and strategic partnerships analysis Commercial product portfolios and market positioning strategies



Select Company Coverage Includes:

Acculon Energy

Adena Power

Aeson Power

Altech Batteries Ltd.

Altris AB

BASF

Biwatt Power

BenAn Energy Technology

Broadbit Batteries Oy

Build Your Dreams (BYD)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL)

CAPCHEM

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Cham Battery Technology

Chengdu Baisige Technology Co. Ltd.

China Sodium-ion Times

Desay Battery

DFD Energy

EcoPro BM

Enchampion

EVE Energy Co. Ltd

Exencell New Energy

Faradion Limited

Farasis Energy

Geyser Batteries Oy

Great Power Energy

Guoke Tanmei New Materials

Heiwit

Highstar Sodium Battery (Guangdong) Co. Ltd.

HiNa Battery Technologies Limited

Hithium

HORIEN Salt Battery Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers for Sodium-ion Batteries (SIBs)

1.2 Cost analysis of SIBs

1.3 The market in China

1.4 Sodium-ion battery manufacturing capacity

1.5 Markets for Sodium-ion Batteries

1.6 Impact on the L-ion battery market

2 INTRODUCTION AND TECHNOLOGY FUNDAMENTALS

2.1 Electrochemistry definitions and fundamentals

2.2 Li-ion batteries

2.3 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium

2.4 Value proposition for sodium-ion batteries

2.5 Technology description

2.6 Key performance metrics

2.7 The Li-ion battery market

3 SODIUM-ION BATTERY CHEMISTRIES AND CELL DESIGNS

3.1 Comparative analysis with other battery types

3.2 Cost comparison with Li-ion

3.3 Materials in sodium-ion battery cells

3.4 Cathode Active Materials (CAMS)

3.4.1 Transition metal layered oxides

3.4.2 Polyanionic materials

3.4.3 Prussian blue analogues (PBA)

3.5 Anode Active Materials (AAMs)

3.5.1 Hard carbons

3.5.2 Carbon black

3.5.3 Graphite

3.5.4 Carbon nanotubes

3.5.5 Graphene

3.5.6 Alloying materials

3.5.7 Sodium Titanates

3.5.8 Sodium Metal

3.6 Electrolytes

3.6.1 Electrolyte formulations

3.6.2 Thermal stability

3.6.3 Carbonate-based liquid electrolytes (e.g. EC/PC with Na salts)

3.6.4 Ionic liquids

3.6.5 Solid state electrolytes (e.g. Na-beta-alumina)

3.6.6 Fluorinated amorphous halides

3.7 Other components

3.8 Alternative Sodium Battery Technologies

3.8.1 Molten sodium batteries

3.8.2 Aqueous rechargeable sodium ion batteries

3.8.3 Lithium-Sodium Hybrid Technology

3.8.4 Iron-Sodium Batteries

3.8.5 Sodium-Air Fuel Cells

4 MANUFACTURING PROCESS AND COST ANALYSIS

4.1 Description of manufacturing process

4.2 Cost breakdown and analysis

5 SAFETY OF NA-ION BATTERIES

5.1 Safety profiles

5.2 Risks

5.3 Mitigation

6 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR SODIUM-ION BATTERIES

6.1 Market drivers

6.2 Market challenges

6.3 Recent market developments, company news and funding

6.4 Main players and competitive landscape

6.4.1 Battery Manufacturers

6.4.2 Large Corporations

6.4.3 Automotive Companies

6.4.4 Chemicals and Materials Firms

6.5 Target markets for Na-ion

6.6 SWOT analysis

6.7 Market value chain

6.8 The market in China

6.9 Global patent landscape

6.10 Planned capacities by cathode type

6.11 Grid storage

6.12 Electric vehicles (EV)

6.13 Consumer electronics

6.14 Stationary batteries

6.15 Electric boats

6.16 Global Market Size and Forecast

6.17 Future outlook

7 MARKET PLAYERS AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Main market players

7.2 Na-ion performance comparison

7.3 Na-ion supply chain

7.4 Commercial products

8 COMPANY PROFILES (77 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg6q4m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.