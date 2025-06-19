Electronics Test & Measurement Software Markets Report 2024-2025 & 2029: Niche Vendors Find Opportunities in Cost-Effective Software Testing Solutions

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronics Test & Measurement Software, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the key trends prevailing in the global electronic test and measurement (T&M) software market. The demand for software-based testing is increasing as it is cost-effective, has simulation capabilities, and requires only limited technical expertise.

The focus in the market is on both organic and inorganic growth. New product innovations, along with mergers & acquisitions, are vital for vendor growth. In the current market scenario, direct sales are still more prevalent as companies try to offer a holistic package with hardware, software, and services. Subscription-based portfolios dominate the market as software testers require constant upgrades and regular follow-up with end users/customers.

The report offers a regional perspective of demand patterns in various advanced and emerging markets. The regional scope includes North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The end-user analysis for the study covers the semiconductor, automotive & transportation (A&T), aerospace & defense (A&D), academic, electronics, life sciences, energy, and other (process manufacturing, chemicals & materials, food & beverage) industries.

The report has global coverage, with a focus on trend analysis. It examines the factors that drive and restrain growth in the electronic T&M software market, identifying the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.



Innovative Business Models

Why: With technological advancements, the network designs today are more complex and sophisticated. A well-equipped solution is required to test it successfully. Software-based test solutions are easy to use and provide simulation facilities in the design phase. With 2024 witnessing a decline in test equipment sales, capital expenditure (CAPEX) challenges have increased.



Analyst Perspective

T&M software needs new business approaches and strategies to drive adoption. Emerging applications of software-based testing include 6G, automation, and wireless testing. Innovative models such as cloud/mobile testing, continuous testing, and AI-powered automation, among others, add value to the way technology is tested.



Competitive Intensity

Why: While the electronics T&M market is mature and the barrier to entry is high, software test solutions are less expensive than their hardware test counterparts. This provides an opportunity for niche test vendors to develop and deploy software testers that cater to unique applications.



Analyst Perspective

The key challenges at this stage for niche software test vendors looking to enter the market are quality and security. Once these factors are addressed, the market is expected to witness more software-based solutions from several third-party vendors in Asia-Pacific (APAC), especially China.



Industry Convergence

Why: In the past 5 years, several mergers & acquisitions (M&As) in the electronics T&M market have led to the development of one-stop-shop solution providers. Emerson's acquisition of NI is a typical example of the merging of vendors from different parts of the testing industry.



Analyst Perspective

More M&A are anticipated in the next decade, which will likely lead to further industry consolidation. This trend may also increase the opportunities for niche third-party testing vendors to grow by being acquired by a global Tier I vendor. Regional vendors may find opportunities to expand their geographic presence through such acquisitions.



Scope of Analysis

This study covers the different electronics test & measurement (T&M) software, including the general purpose (GP) test software and data acquisition (DAQ) software.

In addition to the traditional hardware test products, software-based T&M solutions are gaining potential for testing, with technological advancements like 6G connectivity.

The key focus segments of this study include integrated/built-in, turnkey, and programmable software.

The study has global coverage, with a focus on trend analysis.

Growth Drivers

Electronics T&M Software : Testing of 6G in the design phase

: Testing of 6G in the design phase Electronics T&M Software : Sustainability in 6G

: Sustainability in 6G Electronics T&M Software : Simulation in critical applications

: Simulation in critical applications Electronics T&M Software: Crowdsource testing as a new business model

Growth Restraints

Limited capability in complex applications

Need to adhere to regulations

The product scope includes the following:

General purpose (GP) test software (oscilloscopes, digital multimeters, signal generators, spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, power meters, logic analyzers, electronic counters, one-box testers, bit error rate testers, and protocol analyzers)

Data acquisition (DAQ) software (PCI, PXI, USB, Ethernet, VXI, and proprietary standard DAQ equipment)

