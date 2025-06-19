Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Keyence Corporation Lead the Industrial Metrology Industry: 2025 Company Evaluation Report Featuring 100+ Players

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Metrology - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Metrology Market Companies Quadrant provides a detailed industry evaluation, offering insights into global market players, technological advancements, and emerging trends. With over 100 companies evaluated, the top 27 companies have been identified as quadrant leaders. The Quadrant categorizes companies based on revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies.

The industrial metrology value chain spans research, raw material supply, equipment manufacturing, distribution, service provision, and end-use industries, with significant value additions in raw material supply and manufacturing phases.

Key Players

Prominent players in the Industrial Metrology Market include Hexagon AB (Sweden), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Keyence Corporation (Japan), KLA Corporation (US), and Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan).

Hexagon AB: Leading with a market share of 12-15%, Hexagon AB is known for its extensive product portfolio and innovations like the Leica Absolute Tracker ATS800, spotlighting its dedication to quality control and precision manufacturing. The company invests heavily in R&D, integrating advanced technologies such as laser tracking, and expands its software offerings through strategic acquisitions like the Geomagic suite.

Carl Zeiss AG: Holding a 9-12% market share, Carl Zeiss AG has a robust presence in Europe, recognized for its digital manufacturing and optical metrology innovations. Despite facing revenue challenges in parts of 2024, its focus on optical systems and imaging technology reaffirms its stance as a precision measurement leader, with ongoing global expansion and product development reinforcing its market position.

Keyence Corporation: With a 5-8% market share, Keyence Corporation excels in Asia Pacific, renowned for its broad product portfolio in automation and 3D measurement solutions. Its focus on innovation, alongside strategic product launches and technology implementations, enhances operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, ensuring its pivotal role in the industrial metrology sector.

