Official Launch of 9S UNION – The Global Economic Alliance at GIFPP Forum

ZURICH, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Investment Forum for Peace & Prosperity (GIFPP) was officially held at the InterContinental Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing together nearly 300 delegates from 14 countries and territories. The forum welcomed leaders from government, international experts, investors, entrepreneurs, and media representatives.





Professor, Doctor Martin Spraggon Hernandez – Strategic Advisor to the Government of Dubai & Abu Dhabi - Chairman of 9S UNION and representatives from 14 countries perform the official launch ceremony of 9S UNION.

Senior leaders attending the GIFPP forum included: His Excellency Pinij Jarusombat, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand; Mom Luang Kritthanabodee Charunroj, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Volunteer Medical Committee (P.O.S.) under the patronage of the Thai Royal Family; Lieutenant General D.Ch. Narawat Charoenrue, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police; Mr. Dinh Hoang Linh, Consul of Vietnam in Thailand; and strategic advisors from the governments of the UAE, Dubai, and various other nations.

Mission Statement: To actualize concepts and convert investment into lasting legacy.

In his opening remarks at the forum, Mr. Abraham Nguyen Quang Huy, Chairman of the Vietnam National Startup Investment Fund (VNSIF) and Founder & Co-Chairman of GIFPP, affirmed: “GIFPP is a global movement. Here, global technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship are promoted, and social responsibility converges to address pressing global challenges such as climate change, poverty, inequality, and crises in education and healthcare worldwide – issues that no single organization or nation can resolve alone. This planet is calling for help; this world needs us to join hands in love, for peace and shared prosperity.”

Mr. Abraham emphasized the necessity of shifting the investment mindset from short-term to long-term, and from pure profit to social responsibility, especially in key areas such as AI, IoT, Blockchain, Fintech, smart infrastructure, clean energy, education, healthcare, and clean food. Simultaneously, he called for the empowerment of Generation Z – the inheritors of this planet – through education, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Innovative Thinking for Sustainable Development

Two key discussion panels took place at the forum, focusing on pivotal topics: innovation linked to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the application of breakthrough technology in social impact investment projects.





9S UNION is committed to substantive, practical, and effective action towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The plenary session, themed "Innovative Startup & Sustainable Development Goals - A New Direction for Sustainable Development," moderated by Dr. Martin Spraggon Hernandez (Strategic Advisor to the Governments of Dubai & Abu Dhabi, Co-Chairman of GIFPP), garnered significant attention.

During his presentation, Mr. Roger Leitner, President of the Swiss-ASEAN Chamber of Commerce, stated: "Switzerland is committed to promoting the spirit of humanitarian investment cooperation, where technology and innovation not only generate profit but also provide opportunities for communities to develop sustainably for peace and prosperity."

Additionally, Dr. Praveen Maghelal (Government of Abu Dhabi) shared experiences from impactful innovation projects in the UAE, affirming the feasibility of combining green finance and advanced technology between government and businesses to better serve the people and global citizens: "The importance of translating vision into practical projects, supported by public policy and investment capital; urging nations to learn from the UAE's innovative model to apply to their own contexts."

International Cooperation: A Shared Direction in a Volatile World

Within the forum's framework, the official launch ceremony of the 9S UNION Global Economic Alliance took place, alongside the signing of commitment agreements for its development by representatives from 12 nations. The signing ceremony was conducted between Professor, Doctor Martin Spraggon Hernandez – Strategic Advisor to the Governments of Dubai & Abu Dhabi, CEO of MentorVerse, Co-Chairman of the GIFPP Forum, and the Founder & Chairman of 9S UNION – with the aim of pledging substantive, practical, and effective action towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. 9S UNION operates to connect investors, startups, businesses, and governments worldwide to build an open ecosystem, supporting breakthrough innovative initiatives and sustainable development. This initiative is expected to promote cross-border cooperation, foster innovation, spread humanistic values in investment and development, with the XCHAIN platform committed to partnering with 9S UNION.





Signing Ceremony between Professor, Doctor Martin Spraggon Hernandez – Strategic Advisor to the Government of Dubai & Abu Dhabi, CEO of MentorVerse, Co-Chairman of the GIFPP Forum, and Founder & Chairman of 9S UNION, with representatives from 14 nations committing to invest in the development of 9S UNION.

At the forum, 20 Memoranda of Agreement (MOA) were signed with the participation of over 300 VIP guests and numerous billionaires from 14 countries and investment organizations. Phase 1 will focus on implementing 10 key projects in ASEAN countries, the UAE, Africa, and Europe to address social issues such as education, healthcare, poverty reduction, improving quality of life, developing green energy and new technologies for the benefit of humanity. Participants called for the development of investment for peace and common prosperity.

GIFPP - Global Investment Forum for Peace and Prosperity is an international initiative to promote dialogue, cooperation, and action in the field of sustainable investment for the goal of global peace and common prosperity.

Organized with the participation of government leaders, businesses, international organizations, and academia, GIFPP creates a strategic platform to connect stakeholders, share innovative investment initiatives, and promote economic policies aimed at social stability and sustainable development with the UN's 17 goals.

Key topics at the forum included:

Investment for peace and conflict prevention;

Sustainable development and social responsibility in investment;

Strengthening public-private partnerships (PPPs) for global socio-economic benefits;

The role of innovation in addressing economic inequality;

Financial support for vulnerable and post-conflict, disaster, and epidemic areas.



With a long-term vision, GIFPP aims to build a fair, transparent, and human-centered investment ecosystem - where capital not only generates profits but also contributes to building a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world for future generations.

Media Contact:

Contact person: Dr. Martin Spraggon Hernandez

Email: forum@gifpp.net

Website: https://gifpp.net/

