Bitcoin Solaris Launches New Era of Crypto Utility with Presale Surge and Mobile Mining Rollout





TALLINN, Estonia, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), the emerging high-performance crypto project, has entered Phase 8 of its presale after surpassing $5 million raised and drawing over 11,500 early participants. With less than seven weeks remaining before its highly anticipated exchange launch, Bitcoin Solaris is building momentum as one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems of 2025.

At $8 per token, BTC-S is gaining rapid attention for its blend of speed, scalability, and accessibility. The project is built on a dual-layer hybrid architecture designed to support up to 100,000 transactions per second with 2-second finality. With presale tokens moving fast, the next price increase to $9 is approaching.

Key Features Powering Bitcoin Solaris

Dual-Layer Blockchain : Combines a decentralized Proof-of-Work base with a high-speed Delegated Proof-of-Stake Solaris Layer.



: Combines a decentralized Proof-of-Work base with a high-speed Delegated Proof-of-Stake Solaris Layer. Mobile Mining & Solaris Nova App : Users can mine from smartphones, desktops, or browsers using adaptive, energy-efficient algorithms—no expensive hardware required.



: Users can mine from smartphones, desktops, or browsers using adaptive, energy-efficient algorithms—no expensive hardware required. Liquid Staking : Holders earn yield while maintaining full liquidity via 1:1 sBTC-S tokens, usable in DeFi, governance, and liquidity pools.



: Holders earn yield while maintaining full liquidity via 1:1 sBTC-S tokens, usable in DeFi, governance, and liquidity pools. Smart Validator Rotation & ZK-Proof Security : Ensures performance integrity and privacy with dynamic governance and low-energy consensus.



: Ensures performance integrity and privacy with dynamic governance and low-energy consensus. KYC & Full Audits : Verified by Cyberscope and Freshcoins, with a growing presence across Telegram and X.



: Verified by Cyberscope and Freshcoins, with a growing presence across Telegram and X. Zero-Knowledge Proofs for enhanced privacy







Fully audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins , the project also boasts KYC compliance and growing community traction on Telegram and X .

The New Mining Standard: From Your Pocket

Forget expensive mining farms and complex setups. Through the exciting release of the upcoming Solaris Nova App, Bitcoin Solaris lets anyone mine directly from their smartphone, browser, or desktop.

Bitcoin Solaris mining transforms mining into a truly accessible, scalable, and user-friendly experience:

One-click activation across platforms



Adaptive mining algorithms based on device power



Integrated wallet, tutorials, and real-time analytics



Compatible with phones, GPUs, ASICs, and laptops



Powered by an energy-efficient system that uses 99.95% less energy than Bitcoin



At the heart of this system lies the Mining Power Marketplace, where users can rent or monetize computational resources using smart contracts. Gamification elements like leaderboards and achievements add an engaging layer for community participation.

This Isn’t Just a Token Launch It’s a Tech Revolution in Motion

Staking That Doesn’t Lock You Out





Traditional staking locks tokens and limits liquidity. Bitcoin Solaris fixes that. With its liquid staking system , users receive 1:1 sBTC-S tokens, which can be:

Traded or held



Used in DeFi protocols



Added to liquidity pools



Voted with in governance systems



Key benefits include:

Full liquidity while earning



Enhanced decentralization



Smart validator rotation



Seamless integration with the Solaris Nova App



This staking model enhances both user freedom and network strength, while maintaining maximum capital efficiency.

What Influencers Are Saying

The buzz isn’t limited to private chats, public voices are calling it early.

Crypto Infinity recently reviewed Bitcoin Solaris as "the first project to merge raw speed with true inclusivity,” while Crypto Show called it "the most balanced ecosystem of 2025, hands down.”

In addition, Bitcoin Solaris lets users spin daily for rewards, offering token bonuses for purchases starting at $250, with top-tier users getting a shot at 0.5 BTC. It’s fun, simple, and tightly woven into the BTC-S ecosystem, perfect for newcomers and veterans alike.

Presale Momentum Surges Ahead

Now entering Phase 8, the Bitcoin Solaris presale is gaining daily traction:

Price: $8



Next Phase: $9



Launch Price: $20



Bonus: 8%



Raised So Far: $5M+



Over 11,500 Users Participating



With less than 7 weeks left, Bitcoin Solaris is becoming one of the fastest-growing presales in crypto, drawing both retail and whale attention.

This isn’t just a token sale. It’s an early entry into a complete ecosystem, built for long-term participation, ownership, and earnings.





Final Call: Early Access to a Fully-Built Ecosystem

Bitcoin Solaris is more than just a token—it's an ecosystem of mining, staking, governance, and utility built for everyday users. With its mobile-first infrastructure, liquid staking model, and smart contract support, BTC-S is positioned as a breakout platform of 2025.

To participate or learn more:



Website: bitcoinsolaris.com

Telegram: t.me/bitcoinsolaris

X: x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

