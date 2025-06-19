AI Prop Announces Unrestricted Use of Automated AI Bots for Prop Traders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Prop , a prop trading firm based in Dubai, announces a major update allowing traders to use fully automated AI trading bots without restrictions, even during the evaluation phase. Unlike many firms in the industry, AI Prop permits any bot type, strategy, or holding period, including weekend positions.





AI Prop Funding Traders Up to $5 Million USD

This policy shift positions AI Prop as a top contender for the best prop firm for traders looking to leverage automation. The firm reports that this flexibility can increase trading efficiency by up to 40 percent and reduce emotional decision-making errors by over 60 percent.

Through its partnership with TradeBot365, AI Prop provides a streamlined platform for traders to build, customize, and launch AI bots directly into their funded accounts. These bots use adaptive machine learning to respond to market changes in real time, optimizing performance and risk control.

In addition to bot deployment, AI Prop offers two AI-powered tools:

AI Coach: Offers personalized coaching by analyzing trader behavior and market data, saving up to 20 hours a month in manual analysis.

AI Analytics: Delivers real-time insights to help reduce losses by up to 25 percent and improve trading decisions.



Together, these AI tools support traders in reducing trial-and-error, accelerating skill development, and improving profitability by as much as 35 percent.

AI Prop also emphasizes transparency through blockchain-based tracking of profit payouts and capital management. All transactions are publicly verifiable, ensuring secure and timely payments to funded traders.

Additional benefits for traders include:

Up to 50 percent reduction in manual trading tasks

Up to 30 percent fewer errors and drawdowns

Simplified bot integration through TradeBot365

Funding up to $5 million across forex, crypto, stocks, metals, and indices



“AI Prop’s unrestricted AI bots and AI Coach have transformed my trading, cutting analysis time in half and boosting profits by 28 percent,” said a funded trader from the AI Prop community.

For more information, visit https://aiprop.com .

