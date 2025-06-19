Advanced Biofuels Global Strategic Industry Report 2025-2030: Tech Innovations Boost Biofuel Efficiency; Industry Eyes Localized Supply Chains

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Biofuels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advanced biofuels produced from non-food biomass, agricultural residues, waste oils, and lignocellulosic feedstocks are gaining prominence as a next-generation solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, shipping, and long-haul road transport. Unlike conventional biofuels, which rely on food crops and have raised concerns around land use and food security, advanced biofuels offer a more sustainable pathway to decarbonization with a significantly lower environmental footprint.



What Are the Factors Driving Growth in the Advanced Biofuels Market?



The advanced biofuels market is advancing rapidly as decarbonization imperatives, technological readiness, and supportive policy frameworks converge. Key growth drivers include rising demand in aviation and shipping, diversification of sustainable feedstocks, improved conversion technologies, and expanding investment pipelines. These factors are reinforcing advanced biofuels as a credible, scalable, and near-term solution for deep emissions reductions across transport and industrial sectors.



Looking ahead, the market's trajectory will depend on how effectively stakeholders align innovation, infrastructure, and policy to scale deployment while ensuring environmental integrity. As global economies accelerate toward carbon neutrality, could advanced biofuels become the indispensable bridge between current fossil dependency and a future built on renewable, circular energy systems?



How Are Technological Innovations and Feedstock Diversification Enhancing Commercial Viability?



Advances in thermochemical and biochemical conversion processes such as hydrothermal liquefaction, gasification, pyrolysis, and enzymatic hydrolysis are improving yield efficiency, feedstock flexibility, and cost competitiveness. Integration of carbon capture, co-processing at existing refineries, and bio-refinery clustering is further optimizing scalability and reducing lifecycle emissions.



Feedstock diversification is accelerating, with increased utilization of algae, municipal solid waste, forestry residues, and industrial by-products. These non-edible, regionally abundant resources are enabling localized supply chains and reducing dependency on commodity-based inputs. Additionally, process innovations are expanding the range of final products, including drop-in fuels like renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and advanced ethanol.



Which End-Use Sectors and Regional Markets Are Catalyzing Demand for Advanced Biofuels?



Aviation is at the forefront of advanced biofuel demand, driven by regulatory mandates such as CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) and SAF blending targets in the EU and U.S. The maritime sector is also exploring advanced biofuels as a decarbonization lever under IMO emission reduction guidelines. Long-haul trucking and industrial heat applications represent additional high-potential segments seeking alternatives to conventional fossil fuels.



North America and Europe lead in R&D investment, policy incentives, and commercial deployment, supported by regulatory mandates, emissions trading schemes, and tax credits. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a significant growth market, with China, India, and Japan investing in bio-refineries and waste-to-fuel infrastructure. Latin America, with its abundant biomass resources, is positioning itself as both a producer and exporter, while Africa is seeing early-stage development focused on energy access and rural job creation.



How Are Policy Frameworks, Infrastructure Readiness, and Carbon Accounting Standards Influencing Market Expansion?



Robust policy support remains central to scaling advanced biofuels, with governments introducing mandates, subsidies, and carbon pricing mechanisms to incentivize adoption. Regulatory clarity around lifecycle emissions accounting, sustainability certification, and feedstock traceability is critical to market credibility and investor confidence. Harmonization of standards across jurisdictions is also essential to facilitate global trade and certification alignment.



Infrastructure integration particularly at airports, ports, and refineries is being prioritized to reduce logistical bottlenecks and improve last-mile delivery of advanced fuels. Public-private partnerships, green financing, and corporate offtake agreements are emerging as key enablers of commercialization. Meanwhile, voluntary carbon markets and ESG-driven procurement strategies are driving corporate demand for low-carbon fuels with verifiable climate impact.







Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cellulosic Ethanol segment, which is expected to reach US$427.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 38.5%. The Biofuel segment is also set to grow at 33.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $36.0 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 36.4% CAGR to reach $142.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Abengoa Bioenergy, Aemetis, Inc., Algenol Biofuels Inc., Bangchak Corporation Public Co. Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $136.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $965.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.5% Regions Covered Global



Rising Need for Low-Carbon Energy Alternatives Throws the Spotlight on Advanced Biofuels

Decarbonization Targets Across Aviation and Marine Sectors Spur Demand for Sustainable Fuel Solutions

Growing Adoption of Waste Feedstocks and Residue-Based Inputs Strengthens the Business Case for Next-Gen Biofuels

Favorable Lifecycle Emissions Profile Bodes Well for Commercial Scaling of Advanced Biofuels

Expansion of Drop-In Biofuels in Existing Engine Infrastructures Supports Market Integration

Increased Interest from Airlines and Logistics Providers Accelerates Offtake Agreements and Pilots

Growth of Municipal Solid Waste-to-Fuel Technologies Sets the Stage for Urban Biofuel Production

Rising Oil Price Volatility Enhances Economic Competitiveness of Advanced Biofuels

Private Sector Investment in Renewable Energy Projects Fuels Capacity Expansion

Global Shift Toward Circular Economy Models Promotes Waste Valorization Through Biofuels

