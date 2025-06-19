Hisense Unveils 66 Core Patents for Triple-Drum Washers, Reshaping Global Laundry Innovation Landscape

Qingdao, China, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, has announced the worldwide release of 66 core patents for its triple-drum washing machines. These patents cover key areas such as zoned laundry care, high-efficiency drying, and modular design. As an industry-first technological open-source initiative, this move is set to reshape the competitive landscape of the global laundry industry by fostering a “technology sharing ecosystem,” driving zoned laundry care technology from premium to mainstream use by lowering technical barriers, and bringing healthy, efficient laundry experiences to households worldwide.

In the global market, Hisense’s technological edge in washing machines has translated into remarkable competitiveness. In 2024, Hisense washing machines achieved global shipments of over 6.26 million units, ranking among the top three Chinese brands in export volume and recording the fastest growth in the industry. Sold in more than 140 countries, the brand holds top-three market shares in multiple regions, demonstrating strong international competitiveness.

Particularly in the highly regulated European market, Hisense has achieved the impressive feat of “five European households choosing Hisense every minute.” The brand has also been awarded certification by the authoritative European institution WHICH and has been listed in the UK’s “Best Buy” ranking, making it a top choice for consumers.

The high recognition in overseas markets stems not only from Hisense's unremitting pursuit of technological excellence and product quality but also from its leading role in shaping global laundry industry development. The move to open up core patents for triple-drum washing machines globally fully demonstrates its commitment to driving industry progress through technology sharing. Hisense's open-source patent system embodies eight years of technological accumulation: launching the world's first triple-drum washing machine "Master" series in 2017, enabling classified garment care through independent washing drum; in 2019, pioneering the design of integrating the upper two small drums with a unified outer drum, which optimized space layout, increased washing capacity, and significantly reduced operational vibration noise. The latest "Marshmallow Ultra Family Tub" series this year is equipped with Hisense's self-developed Zeus Intergrated Heat Pump Drying System, becoming the world's first 4 in 1 Heat Pump washer-dryer supporting independent washing and drying for three drums. Its split modular design adapts to various installation scenarios such as stacking, separation, and embedding, integrating home aesthetics with functionality through perfectly flush-fitted technology and seamless design.

The purpose of patent open-sourcing is to shift the industry from technological barriers to ecosystem collaboration. As the Global Head of Hisense Washing Machines stated, technological innovation in the home appliance industry should not be a solo show by a single brand. If the entire industry participates in the innovation of triple-drum or even multi-drum washing machine technology, it will rapidly drive high-quality development across the sector, enabling more users to experience how zoned washing machines can transform their lives with greater refinement, health, convenience, and efficiency.

From technology export to standard setting, Hisense is driving the upgrading of the global laundry industry through an open ecosystem. Industry analysts point out that Hisense's open-source move marks the transition of Chinese brands from "manufacturing export" to "technological empowerment," and reshapes the innovation rules of the global home appliance industry by building a technology sharing ecosystem. Looking ahead, with its global practice of "technology-driven enterprise," Hisense is leading the industry toward an intelligent and healthy future.

It is worth noting that the Hisense triple-drum washing machine will make its debut at this year’s IFA exhibition. With its exceptional performance and unique design, it will showcase the excellence of Chinese intelligent manufacturing to consumers worldwide. We look forward to its impressive presence at IFA, ushering in a new chapter in the development of the global laundry care industry.