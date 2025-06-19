Descartes Acquires PackageRoute

Strengthens Final-Mile Carrier Capabilities

WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired PackageRoute, a leading provider of final-mile carrier solutions.

Based in the US, PackageRoute’s mission is to simplify and optimize the daily operations of final-mile carriers. The company offers a mobile and web-based platform that provides real-time visibility into package deliveries, route optimization, and fleet management. PackageRoute’s software integrates seamlessly with pickup and delivery data, enabling contractors and drivers to make better-informed decisions and operate more efficiently.

“PackageRoute works primarily with subcontracted delivery service providers working as agents for larger carriers,” said James Wee, General Manager of Routing, Mobile and Telematics at Descartes. “We believe PackageRoute customers can get substantial value from our integrated Descartes GroundCloud routing, safety and compliance solutions.”

Descartes GroundCloud helps ensure seamless operations, end-to-end visibility, and standards of safety and compliance are met, including helping final-mile carriers comply with the various safety mandates of large transportation brands.

“We continue to invest in solutions that help final-mile carriers deliver shipments safely and efficiently,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome PackageRoute’s customers, partners and team of domain experts into the Descartes family.”

PackageRoute is headquartered in Sammamish, WA. Descartes acquired PackageRoute for approximately US $2 million, satisfied from cash on hand.

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security, and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.