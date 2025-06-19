Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Report 2025 with Directory of 1390 Deals - Upfront, Milestone, & Royalties Terms, Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1390 regenerative medicine deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual regenerative medicine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the regenerative medicine deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of regenerative medicine deals from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter regenerative medicine deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D and commercialization of outcomes.
The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of regenerative medicine dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 offers an overview of the trends in regenerative medicine dealmaking since 2019. Chapter 3 lists the leading deals by headline value since 2019. Chapter 4 highlights the top 25 most active companies with a comprehensive listing of their deals and available contract documents. Chapter 5 thoroughly reviews regenerative medicine deals signed and announced since January 2019, focusing on available contract documents, whereas Chapter 6 organizes deals by specific regenerative medicine technology types.
Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2019
- Browse regenerative medicine collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in regenerative medicine dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Regenerative medicine deals over the years
2.3. Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers
2.4. Regenerative medicine deals by deal type
2.5. Regenerative medicine deals by therapy area
2.6. Regenerative medicine deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for regenerative medicine deals
2.7.1 Regenerative medicine deals headline values
2.7.2 Regenerative medicine deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Regenerative medicine deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Regenerative medicine royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading regenerative medicine deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top regenerative medicine deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers
4.3. Most active regenerative medicine deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Regenerative medicine contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Regenerative medicine contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Regenerative medicine dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Regenerative medicine deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Regenerative medicine deals by deal type
- Deal directory - Regenerative medicine deals by therapy area
Companies Featured
- 2seventy bio
- 3T Biosciences
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- A2 Biotherapeutics
- AbbVie
- Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center
- Adicet Bio
- AGC Biologics
- Akouos
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Amgen
- Antengene
- Apollo Therapeutics
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- AstraZeneca
- Audentes Therapeutics
- Beam Therapeutics
- Be The Match BioTherapies
- Berkeley Lights
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Biogen
- Bluebird Bio
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Caribou Biosciences
- Case Western Reserve University
- Celgene
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Decode Genetics
- Dyne Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- Evotec
- Freeline Therapeutics
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Harvard University
- Immunocore
- Incyte
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Johnson & Johnson
- Juno Therapeutics
- Merck & Co.
- Moderna
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
