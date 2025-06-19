Saudi Arabia Data Center Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 36 Existing Data Centers, and 40 Upcoming Data Centers, Across Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, and Riyadh

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product presents analysis on Saudi Arabia's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 36 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 40 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Neom dominates the upcoming data center market in Saudi Arabia with almost 50% of the total power capacity.

More than $6 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Saudi Arabia by 2027.

The existing data center capacity in Saudi Arabia is around 350 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 2.7 GW.

Almost 500 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (36 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (40 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Saudi Arabia data center market database include:

Agility

Alfnar project

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Center

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

Equinix

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Mobily

NourNet

Oxagon(DataVault)

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

TONOMUS

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

