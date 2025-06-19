Saudi Arabia Data Center Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 36 Existing Data Centers, and 40 Upcoming Data Centers, Across Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, and Riyadh

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product presents analysis on Saudi Arabia's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 36 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 40 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Neom dominates the upcoming data center market in Saudi Arabia with almost 50% of the total power capacity.
- More than $6 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Saudi Arabia by 2027.
- The existing data center capacity in Saudi Arabia is around 350 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 2.7 GW.
- Almost 500 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (36 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (40 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Saudi Arabia data center market database include:
- Agility
- Alfnar project
- DataVolt
- Desert Dragon Data Center
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC
- Equinix
- Ezditek
- Gulf Data Hub
- Mobily
- NourNet
- Oxagon(DataVault)
- Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- TONOMUS
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
