Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Report and Directory 2016-2025 | Benchmark Data for Dealmakers - Upfront, Royalty, Milestone Rates, Deal Financials, Contract Documents

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 245 microbiome deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available and links to online deal records of actual microbiome partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. Additionally, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the microbiome deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of microbiome deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter microbiome deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of microbiome dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report; Chapter 2 overviews the trends in microbiome dealmaking since 2016; Chapter 3 highlights the leading microbiome deals since 2016, listed by headline value. Chapter 4 lists the top 25 most active companies in microbiome dealmaking, accompanied by a detailed listing of microbiome deals and publicly available contract documents. Chapters 5 and 6 comprehensively review microbiome deals and partnering agreements signed and announced since January 2016, organized by specific microbiome technology types.

Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse microbiome collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in microbiome dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Microbiome deals over the years

2.3. Most active microbiome dealmakers

2.4. Microbiome deals by deal type

2.5. Microbiome deals by therapy area

2.6. Microbiome deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for microbiome deals

2.7.1 Microbiome deals headline values

2.7.2 Microbiome deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Microbiome deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Microbiome royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading microbiome deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top microbiome deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active microbiome dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active microbiome dealmakers

4.3. Most active microbiome deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Microbiome dealmaking by technology type



Deal Directory

Deal directory - Microbiome deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Microbiome deals by deal type

Deal directory - Microbiome deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured (Partial List)

Abbvie

Allergan

AstraZeneca

BASF

Bayer

Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Broad Institute

Cancer Research UK

Columbia University Medical Center

CoreBiome

Corteva Agriscience

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Debiopharm

DuPont

Emory University

European Commission

Evogene

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Ginkgo BioWorks

Harvard Medical School

Illumina

Intralytix

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Karolinska Institute

The Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy

Merck KGaA

Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

Microsoft

Nestle Health Science

Novome Biotechnologies

Pfizer

Pragma Bio

Precision Biomonitoring

Rebiotix

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tsinghua University

Unilever

University of California Los Angeles

University of Chicago

University of Florida

University of Manchester

University of Minnesota

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Yale School of Medicine

Zymo Research

