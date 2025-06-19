Gene Editing Collaboration, R&D, and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of 384 Deals - Upfront, Milestone, & Royalties Terms, Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 384 gene editing deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available, with links to online deal records of actual gene editing partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gene editing deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of gene editing deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene editing deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of gene editing dealmaking. Chapter 1 serves as an introduction to the report. Chapter 2 overviews the trends in gene editing dealmaking since 2016, while Chapter 3 highlights the leading gene editing deals listed by headline value. Chapter 4 details the top 25 most active companies in gene editing dealmaking with a summary and listing of deals, including those with publicly available contract documents. Chapters 5 and 6 provide comprehensive reviews of gene editing deals and partnering deals, respectively, focusing on specific gene editing technology type and available contract documents.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gene editing deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Gene Editing Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse gene editing collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in gene editing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gene editing deals over the years

2.3. Most active gene editing dealmakers

2.4. Gene editing deals by deal type

2.5. Gene editing deals by therapy area

2.6. Gene editing deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for gene editing deals

2.7.1 Gene editing deals headline values

2.7.2 Gene editing deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Gene editing deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Gene editing royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading gene editing deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top gene editing deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active gene editing dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active gene editing dealmakers

4.3. Most active gene editing deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Gene editing contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gene editing contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Gene editing dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Gene editing deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Gene editing deals by deal type

Deal directory - Gene editing deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured (Partial List)

2seventy bio

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Abbvie

Accelerated Biosciences

Acrobat Genomics

Adaptimmune

Adverum Biotechnologies

Affini-T Therapeutics

Albany Molecular Research

ALBOT Technologies

Aldevron

Allogene Therapeutics

Amazon Web Services

Amfora

Anocca AB

Applied Biological Materials

Arbor Biotechnologies

Arctoris

AstraZeneca

Avellino Labs

Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners

BASF

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bio-Techne

Bluebird Bio

Broad Institute

Capsida Biotherapeutics

CARB-X

Cell Microsystems

Center for Human Genetics and Laboratory Medicine

Corteva Agriscience

CRISPR Therapeutics

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Department of Defense

DuPont

Element Biosciences

Emory University

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Francis Crick Institute

Ginkgo BioWorks

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Harvard University

IBM Watson Health

Illumina

Intellia Therapeutics

Jackson Laboratory

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johns Hopkins University

