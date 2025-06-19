Catholic Order of Foresters Chooses ManageMy to Improve Member & Agent Engagement

With the ManageMy Platform, Catholic Order of Foresters launches new, white labeled member and agent portals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Order of Foresters (COF), a Catholic fraternal benefit society dedicated to protecting families and supporting communities, announced its selection of ManageMy. Using the ManageMy platform, COF successfully deployed a white-labeled member portal and agent portal to provide better online experiences—enhancing member engagement, providing agents with a more robust portal, and improving overall ease of access.

COF sought a partner that could provide a seamless, modern, and personalized experience for its members, agents, and internal teams. Previously, the company relied on expensive technology that still siloed operations and increased manual efforts required to maintain member relations. COF found ManageMy was the best choice to provide a configured and impactful front-end for members and agents.

“Finding the right tech partner was crucial to the success of our ongoing digital transformation journey,” said Joni Kazmierczak, Vice President of Operations, COF. “Our goal was to improve the experience not only for our members and agents but also for our home office teams who serve them. ManageMy stood out for their partnership mindset and hands-on operational support. They’ve helped us streamline operations and increase membership satisfaction.”

Through the ManageMy Platform, COF members now have 24/7 access to view their policies, manage personal information, and connect with support—all through a user-friendly and secure portal. Members also benefit from intuitive tools that streamline communication, simplify servicing needs, and drive post-sales engagement. Agents benefit from a well-organized, easy-to-navigate portal that enhances communication, simplifies access to essential servicing tools, and makes key information readily available. And behind the scenes, home office employees are equipped with the tools and insights they need to deliver exceptional service efficiently.

This initiative reflects COF’s long-standing mission of putting members first, now enhanced through digital innovation.

“Our partnership with COF is a great example of how we’re helping fraternal organizations modernize their engagement approach,” said Stuart Johnston, Chief Revenue Officer at ManageMy. “Our platform is designed to support the full customer journey and configured to the needs of our clients. We’re excited to see COF continue delivering a superior digital experience for members, agents, and home office teams alike.”

About Catholic Order of Foresters:

Catholic Order of Foresters is a Catholic fraternal benefit society dedicated to helping members achieve financial security through life insurance while supporting the Catholic community through fraternal outreach.

About ManageMy:

ManageMy is the digital platform insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs—improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

ManageMy is purpose-built for carriers to meet rising expectations for seamless, digital-first XPeriences, without overhauling their core.

For more information, please visit: https://managemy.com/