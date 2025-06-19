CHIPS AHOY!®, NUTTER BUTTER®, Blended Red Bull® Infusions, and Sparkling Options Highlight New Summer Menu Additions at Scooter’s Coffee®

OMAHA, Neb., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest additions to the summer menu at Scooter’s Coffee put a new spin on cookies and cream, add a refreshing twist to our Red Bull® Infusions, and introduce new fizzy sparkling options sure to give your summer a boost!

Two New Spins on Cookies and Cream

Who took cookies from the cookie jar? Scooter’s Coffee did, but we’ll share through two new limited-time blended drinks packed with cookie pieces from some of your favorite cookies!

The CHIPS AHOY!® Caramel Blender is a creamy blend of CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, our signature caramel sauce, and our rich ice cream base. This drink comes topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and even more CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces. Add espresso at no charge to elevate this cookie-fueled blended delight!

The cookie break doesn’t stop there. Introducing the NUTTER BUTTER® Blender, featuring the crunchy and nutty flavors of NUTTER BUTTER® cookie pieces, our creamy ice cream base, and white mocha blended into sweet, salty, and peanut buttery perfection. This blended treat comes topped with whipped cream and more NUTTER BUTTER® cookie pieces. Give your cookie break a boost by adding espresso at no extra charge!

These new cookie drinks are available for a limited time and pair perfectly with our new NUTTER BUTTER® Cake Bite, which features vanilla cake mixed with NUTTER BUTTER® cookie pieces and filled with peanut butter crème frosting. You can always score another cookie jar favorite with the OREO® Blender at Scooter’s Coffee. Best of all, there’s plenty of cookie goodness to go around as blended drinks are now available in an XL 32 oz size!

Blending Up an Energizing New Spin on Red Bull Infusions

The blended fun doesn’t stop there. It was only a matter of time before we threw one of our incredible Red Bull Infusions in a blender to see what would happen (for science!).

Our new Blended Red Bull Infusions are the perfect sidekick for any of your summer plans. Stick with a classic flavor like Blue Raspberry or Desert Pear, or try one of our newest Red Bull Infusion flavor combinations like Strawberry Horizon, Peach Wave, or Apocalypse in a new blended form. Even better, our limited-time Peach Pie Red Bull Infusion can also now be made blended! All other flavors are here to stay long-term.

Bubbly Drinks Tailored to Your Bubbly Taste

We’re adding refreshingly bubbly goodness to the menu with two new permanent product lines: Sparkling Floats and Sparkling Sodas!

Our new Sparkling Floats feature the crisp fizz of sparkling water infused with bold flavor, topped with a creamy vanilla float, and finished with a mound of whipped cream. We recommend Blue Raspberry, Orange, or Prickly Pear flavors for these creamy and fizzy delights, but you can also follow your heart and have us infuse your drink with any of our incredible fruit flavors.

Try our new Sparkling Sodas for a true choose your own fizz and flavor adventure. These drinks feature sparkling water infused with one or two of our amazing fruit flavors all served over ice. What flavors will you choose to begin your sparkling soda journey?

Burgers Served Hot and Fresh Since 2025

Burgers from a coffee shop? We were just as surprised as you, but once you take your first bite, you’ll wonder why you ever questioned it!

For those lunchtime or hearty afternoon snack cravings, we’re introducing the perfect fix: Bacon Cheddar Sliders! Available for a limited time, each savory slider features a high-quality all beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, and white cheddar cheese sauce on a pretzel bun. You’ll score two sliders when you order, so down them both yourself or graciously share one with a hangry friend.

These summertime hits are available now at all Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide. Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to earn Smiles with every purchase when you Scoot on Around® to your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location.

About Scooter’s Coffee



Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee has been known ever since for “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks…Amazingly Fast!®” Today, you can Scoot On Around® to more than 870 Scooter’s Coffee locations across 31 states. Guided by our core values of Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage, we are committed to creating an amazing experience for each life we touch.

Customers love us for our signature Caramelicious® and other espresso and caffeinated drinks, Red Bull®Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, kids options, fruit smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, breakfast options, and more — all served fast and friendly through our drive-thru kiosks and coffeehouses. Earn Smiles for each purchase to fuel your next Scooter’s Coffee run – because You Earned It!

For more information, download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app or visit us online at scooterscoffee.com,Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, or X.

