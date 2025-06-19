ITS Environmental Services Announces Nationwide Expansion

Yaphank, New York, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Environmental Services, the leading expert in environmental remediation, disinfection, and extreme cleaning services, is excited to announce its nationwide expansion beginning in Oregon, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.



With over a decade of dedicated service to New York, Long Island, and the Tri-State area, ITS Environmental Services’ nationwide expansion aims to bring its exceptional cleanup expertise to an even wider audience of residential and commercial clients. Leveraging a highly trained team of technicians who are IICRC and CEICR certified and experienced in all aspects of bioremediation, disinfection and decontamination, the company is committed to continuing to provide personalized solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, creating cleaner, safer environments across the country.



“These types of situations are never easy, and we understand that this can be one of the most stressful times in your life,” said a spokesperson for ITS Environmental Services. “Our team of patient and compassionate support staff will guide you through the process, and our project managers will negotiate with the insurance carrier on your behalf. All of our customers are treated with the utmost dignity and respect, and every job is performed as discreetly as possible.”



ITS Environmental Services understands that every client has unique environmental requirements and is equipped to handle any job, regardless of size, with expertise and sensitivity. When faced with a situation requiring biohazard mitigation or disinfection, their team of specialists will help clients navigate their specific circumstances with professionalism, compassion, and thorough attention to detail.



Some of the company’s services include:



Virus/Bacteria Disinfection: Poor sanitation, inadequate ventilation, and insufficient cleaning practices exacerbate the spread of viruses and bacteria. For homeowners and businesses, virus and bacteria contamination can lead to severe health risks, including the spread of illnesses and infections. ITS Environmental Services utilizes a thorough and systematic process to ensure safety and peace of mind.



Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup: Ensuring strict safety measures are in place at all times, the company approaches every crime scene cleanup with sensitivity and empathy, carefully assessing the situation and planning the cleanup process to ensure it is addressed with utmost care and consideration. The team of technicians is fully certified and highly trained to handle the discovery of evidence and protect the integrity of the crime scene according to the Crime Scene Unit’s schedule.



Hoarding and Extreme Cleaning: Recognizing the sensitive nature of this service, ITS Environmental Services employs an empathetic and compassionate approach that acknowledges the emotional and psychological struggles faced by those affected while working diligently to restore safety and cleanliness to the property.



To ensure complete transparency and that all needs are met, ITS Environmental Services will conduct a free, no-obligation, thorough inspection of the scene before meeting with clients to discuss the cleanup plan and provide a detailed estimate of the work to be performed.



ITS Environmental Services is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and encourages individuals to reach out to its team today via the contact form provided on the website to receive immediate remediation with professionalism and care.



About ITS Environmental Services



ITS Environmental Services is the leading expert in environmental restoration, remediation, disinfection, and cleaning in New York, Long Island, and the Tri-State area. Comprising a team of highly trained technicians who are IICRC and CEICR certified and experienced in all aspects of water, fire, and chemical spill cleanups, ITS Environmental Services helps clients navigate their specific circumstances with professionalism, compassion, and thorough attention to detail.



More Information



To learn more about ITS Environmental Services and its nationwide expansion, please visit the website at https://www.itsenvironmentalservices.com/.



