Digital Twin Consortium Signs Liaison with the International Test and Evaluation Association (ITEA)

BOSTON, MA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced a liaison agreement with the International Test and Evaluation Association (ITEA), ) a nonprofit, volunteer-led educational association advancing test and evaluation (T&E) in science, technology, and management.

"We are excited about working with ITEA on using digital twins in Test & Evaluation,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC. "Their experience in T&E with government, academia, and industry communities will be very valuable as we work together to accelerate the use of digital twins across industries.”

“ITEA’s members will benefit greatly from our association with DTC, especially as digital capabilities and digital twins permeate system design, development, testing, fielding, and sustainment,” predicted Dr. Michael Barton, ITEA Fellow and Board Chairman.

The two groups have agreed to the following:

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Aligning work in Digital Twin Consortium Capabilities and Technology for adoption within vertical domains through proof of value projects and use cases, including: Composable and Architectural Frameworks, Advanced Capabilities and Technology showcases Security and Trustworthiness applications Conceptual, informational, structural, and behavioral models Enabling technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and other advancements Case study development from initial concept through operational analysis



DTC and ITEA will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and training development vehicles.

About International Test and Evaluation Association (ITEA)

Founded in 1980, the International Test and Evaluation Association (ITEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the field of test and evaluation (T&E) in science, technology, and management. ITEA brings together professionals from industry, government, and academia to collaborate on the development and application of policies and techniques used to assess the effectiveness, reliability, interoperability, and safety of legacy, current, and emerging technologies. As the premier global association for T&E, ITEA supports the profession and related disciplines through professional development resources, best practices, networking opportunities, and educational events. Its members represent a diverse range of expertise, which is shared through The ITEA Journal, the Annual International T&E Symposium, regional workshops, training courses, and local chapter activities. For more information, please visit https://itea.org.

John Frederick (Director of Innovation and Testing Strategies, Veracity Engineering) will serve as ITEA’s liaison to the DTC for collaboration and outreach, and Erwin Sabile (Chief T&E Engineer, Booz Allen) will serve as ITEA’s alternate liaison.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Healthcare and life sciences, Aerospace to Natural Resources to Infrastructure and Health. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

