Metalworking Fluids Market worth $14.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Metalworking Fluids Market is estimated to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2024 to USD 14.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Metalworking fluids market have grown as the demand from automotive industry, and high-performance machinery is mounted immensely worldwide in the last two decades. These factors drive the metalworking fluids market. The market for metalworking fluids is expanding due to the increase in demand for sophisticated machinery since these fluids are essential for maximizing the longevity and performance of machining operations.

List of Key Players in Metalworking Fluids Market:

Quaker Houghton (US) Exxon Mobil Corporation (US) BP p.l.c. (UK) TotalEnergies SE (France) FUCHS (Germany) Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan) Chevron Corporation (US) Chem Arrow Corporation (US) LUKOIL (Russia) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) (China) Valvoline Inc. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Metalworking Fluids Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand from automotive production Restraint: Growing demand of electric vehicles Opportunity: Product innovation and differentiation Challenge: Strict environmental norms

Key Findings of the Study:

Soluble oils are projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global metalworking fluids market during the forecast period. Forming fluids is estimated to be the second-largest product type of metalworking fluids market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Transport equipment manufacturing segment to lead metalworking fluids market in end-use industry segment, during the forecast period, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the metalworking fluids market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Based on type, the metalworking fluids market is segmented as straight oils, soluble oils, semi-synthetic fluids, and synthetic fluids. From them, soluble oils accounted for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2023 and continue to dominate during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to its excellent thermal stability and cooling capabilities. The demand for soluble oils is also influenced by environmental factors. This quality corresponds with the increasing focus on sustainability and adherence to regulations in modern manufacturing practices.

Based on product type, the metalworking fluids market is segmented as removal fluid, protecting fluids, forming fluids, and treating fluids. Notably, the removal fluid segment emerged as the market leader, accounted for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2023. The properties of removal fluid such as process efficiency, tool life, surface finish quality, and metal removal rates have contributed to the removal fluid segment's leadership in the metalworking fluids market.

Based on end-use industry, the metalworking fluids market is segmented into transport equipment manufacturing, metal fabrication, machinery, and other end-use industries. The transport equipment manufacturing segment is is estimated to be the largest end-use industry and is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value, during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the to the need of high precision components to ensure safety, efficiency, and durability of vehicles.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the largest market metalworking fluids, in terms of value, in 2023 due to the due to its robust economic growth, increasing population, rapid industrialization rising disposable incomes, and favourable government regulations. Moreover, densely populated countries such as China and India experience high demand across various sectors, including automotive, manufacturing, and construction. Thus, the demand for metalworking fluids is high in Asia Pacific region. Likewise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2024 to 2029.

Quaker Houghton, a global leader in industrial process fluids, specializes in manufacturing process fluids for various industries such as steel, aluminium, automotive, aerospace, mining, and more. The company's expertise in metalworking fluids is evident through its innovative solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of the metalworking industry. It has a robust global presence with operations in over 25 countries, including manufacturing facilities strategically located around the world. With over four thousand employees and a customer base spanning 115 countries, it continues to uphold its mission of delivering innovative and sustainable fluid solutions to a diverse range of industries. It has strategically positioned itself in the metalworking fluid market by merging with Houghton International, expanded its product offerings and market reach, fostering growth opportunities. With a diverse portfolio encompassing various industrial fluids, Quaker Houghton caters to a wide range of sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and steel industries.

