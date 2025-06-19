Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that its second quarter 2025 financial results will be posted on its investor relations website on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Prior to the market opening, the company will issue an advisory release notifying the public of the availability of the complete and full text earnings release on the company’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

The company’s second quarter 2025 conference call will be held at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The conference call will be webcast live on Northrop Grumman’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. Replays of the call will be available on the Northrop Grumman website for a limited time. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company’s investor relations home page.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.