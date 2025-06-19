Media reports raise questions about New York Times reporting on Dickey’s Barbecue: “Our Franchisees, Our Legacy Deserve Better”

Dallas, TX, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue, the world’s largest barbecue franchise, is sharing insights into what news outlets like the New York Times got wrong in a recent article about the Texas barbecue company, and what others like reporter Glenda Vosburgh got right in her recent report, Sizzling Dispute: Dickey’s Fires Back at Franchisee Misrepresentation and New York Times Coverage.

The Dallas-based, family-owned brand has been serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ for more than 80 years and has grown to include over 375 Dickey’s Barbecue restaurant locations as well as over 800 restaurants in total, across eight concepts.

“Several reporters have been interested in genuinely reporting on our brand,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “Various media outlets, including The Dallas Morning News, have asked real questions, done fact-based research, and conducted fair interviews - free from any seemingly pre-paid agenda. The restaurant business is hard. Our brand and our franchisees deserve fair coverage.”

Vosburgh’s article, which can be read here, cites facts, industry statistics, multiple franchisee interviews, and references documentation that calls into question coverage and assertions made in a recent New York Times article about Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

“We have served authentic Texas-style barbecue since 1941. We have outstanding, successful franchisee partners who work extremely hard in a tough business,” said Laura Rea Dickey. “The experience and success of the majority of our franchisees and our brand stands on its own merit.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, added, “We’ve been proudly family-owned and operated for over eight decades. Our legacy is built by hardworking owner-operators across the country who pour their heart into their businesses every day. We stand with them.”

Franchisees like Scott Carlton were quick to speak out in support of the brand and their own barbecue businesses.

“Dickey’s was my first experience with a franchise, and it’s been incredibly rewarding,” Carlton said. “The structure and support the brand provides make it much easier to focus on delivering great food and service.”

In addition, Vosburgh’s article quotes multiple franchisees The New York Times didn’t contact. Dickey’s leadership reinforced its focus on empowering franchisees through clear expectations and robust support systems.

“There are three pillars of restaurant and franchise success: engagement, following the model-knowing your numbers, and reinvesting in your business, people and community,” Laura Rea Dickey said. “We are transparent with every prospective owner. Success in franchising, like anything else, is not a guarantee. Success depends on commitment, engagement and effort.”

The Dallas Morning News, a nationally respected and widely read news outlet, wrote an article the brand says was balanced and free from bias, consulting industry experts, citing data and interviewing a multitude of sources.

Another news source that provides a stark contrast to the New York Times is the site, franchiseebiz.com.

“Most folks read something that doesn’t add up and instinctively question it, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok to defame our brand or try to devalue our franchisees’ businesses.” says Laura Rea Dickey, “Ask tough questions. Report facts. Tell the full story. Don’t ignore context. Our business is barbecue and we’re great at what we do. While I’ve spent the last 20 years smelling barbecue over hickory wood every day, I can still smell when something isn’t right and biased storytelling doesn’t pass the smell test. Thankfully, there are a lot of folks out there still interested in reporting.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment