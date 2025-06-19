U.S. Data Center Market Landscape Report 2025-2030: Liquid Cooling Revolutionizes the Industry for AI/ML Demands, Hyperscale Data Centers Fueling Growth in Infrastructure

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Data Center Market was valued at USD 208.38 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 308.83 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.78%

The U.S. data center market features a strong ecosystem of key players across various infrastructure segments. Leading IT infrastructure providers include Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Oracle, and others. In power infrastructure, major companies such as ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Vertiv, Cummins, and Caterpillar ensure reliable and efficient systems.

Prominent construction contractors like Clayco, HITT Contracting, DPR Construction, Corgan, Turner Construction, Jacobs, and Holder Construction are generating significant revenues through complex data center projects. Rising construction activity is benefiting civil contractors and subcontractors across the country.

Hyperscale operators including Meta, Google, Microsoft, AWS, and Apple account for over 40% of total investments, competing intensely for land, power, and colocation capacity. Major colocation operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage, NTT, STACK Infrastructure, Switch, DataBank, and QTS Realty Trust are also investing heavily to support growing multi-megawatt demands. Additionally, the market is seeing new entrants in the subcontractor space, especially in Tier III markets, where development is opening new multi-million-dollar revenue opportunities for local players.

The U.S. data center market is witnessing significant growth due to substantial investments in AI-ready data centers. This expansion is driving an increased demand for high-performance computing servers equipped with GPUs and TPUs, which are essential for handling the intensive workloads associated with artificial intelligence applications. IT infrastructure in the U.S. data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.46%.

Hyperscale self-built data centers continue to grow in the U.S. data center market with increased demand for AI workloads among cloud and technology service providers. These companies identify suitable locations to bring campuses with hundreds of megawatts online within the next few years.

In the U.S. data center market, the market is witnessing growth in the adoption of both air and liquid-based cooling techniques. The liquid-based cooling technique is expected to witness significant growth in terms of cooling techniques, with the growth rate of around 167.29% between 2025-2030, growing at a CAGR of around 24.20%. Direct chip cooling has gained increased traction in the U.S. data center market. This has led to the strong growth of coolant distribution units (CDU) and rear door heat exchangers in combination with dry coolers and cooling towers.

The U.S. data center market is witnessing significant growth in terms of electrical infrastructure investment, with a growth rate of 96.37% between 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the market is expected to witness significant growth in terms of electrical investment, with a growth rate of 88.54% between 2025 and 2030. Traditionally, VRLA batteries have been adopted by data center operators. However, data center operators are now moving towards lithium-ion batteries and nickel-zinc batteries. For instance, ABB, Vertiv, and Schneider Electric are major providers of lithium-ion batteries.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In the U.S. data center market, the Southeastern U.S. is expected to be the largest market in 2030 in terms of power capacity, with a share of around 35% in 2030, followed by Midwestern U.S.

Virginia has seen the highest hyperscale investments in the year 2024, followed by other states. Hyperscale operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google have poured their investments and the highest power capacity into the state.

Midwestern states have proactively implemented a variety of tax incentives and regulatory measures designed to attract data center investments. States such as Illinois, Iowa, and Ohio offer substantial tax breaks on equipment purchases and operational expenditures, enhancing their attractiveness to operators. These incentives not only lower the initial capital outlay but also create a conducive environment for sustainable growth and innovation within the data center sector.

The Southwestern U.S. includes states such as Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Among these four states, Texas and Arizona contribute to over 90% of the data center market investments. Texas and Arizona witness investments by colocation operators and hyperscale self-built facilities. Many bitcoin operators in the Texas market are also investing in data centers to support AI workloads.

In 2024, the Western U.S. witnessed the highest colocation investment in Oregon state followed by California and Utah. Also, the states of Oregon, Washington, and Nevada witnessed a lot of investments and projects flowing from hyperscale operators such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

The demand for data centers in the New York-New Jersey market remains high. This has driven down vacancies to less than 6%. The expansion of the New York-New Jersey data center market can be attributed to the ongoing demand for data center space, thereby serving as a connectivity hub in the heart of New York City's financial center.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the U.S. data center market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the U.S. data center market by 2030?

What are the key trends in the U.S. data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. data center market by 2030?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $208.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $308.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered United States

UNITED STATES DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

