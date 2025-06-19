Deadless Made Its Trade Show Debut at BevNET Live

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deadless, the bold, woman-owned functional sparkling beverage brand, made its trade show debut last week at BevNET Live NYC—a premier gathering of the beverage industry’s most innovative and influential leaders.

Founded by Josie Deadless after her personal battle with cancer, the brand was born from a deep desire to reclaim vitality and help others do the same. Her story and mission resonated strongly with the crowd.

Deadless was selected as a semifinalist in the New Beverage Showdown, where 12 emerging brands pitched their products to a panel of expert judges on Wednesday, June 11.

The brand stood out not only for its compelling origin story—which was met with an enthusiastic cheer from the audience—but also for its unapologetically bold flavors: Bloody Berry, Citrus Sinner, and Evil Island. Each is infused with 600mg of adaptogens and nootropics designed to promote mental clarity, calm energy, and resilience to stress.

Attendees and judges praised Deadless for its authenticity and innovation. “It feels like a badge brand which can gather together a tribe,” said David De La Garza, Senior Director of New Revenue Streams at The Coca-Cola Company North America. Rachel Krupa, Founder of The Goods Mart, echoed enthusiasm, adding, “I love the packaging!”

In just its first year, Deadless has secured distribution in over 50 specialty shops and independent retailers across the country. The brand continues to expand its direct-to-consumer presence through its website and Amazon, while also gaining traction in the on-premise space throughout the Philadelphia area and beyond.

Deadless isn’t just a drink. It’s a rebellion against burnout, a tribute to resilience, and a toast to feeling alive.

