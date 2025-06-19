Chile Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Key Locations, White Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chile's data center market is experiencing significant growth, with most upcoming rack capacity concentrated in Santiago and Huechuraba. By 2025, around 100 MW of new power capacity is expected, contributing to an estimated 250 MW of total upcoming capacity at full build.

Currently, Chile has 1.22 million sq. ft. of white floor space and 185.9 MW of existing power capacity. Approximately $1 billion in new data center investments are planned through 2030.

Key players include ODATA, Ascenty, and EdgeConneX, while Scala Data Centers is developing multiple new sites in Chacabuco, Santiago, and Comuna Valparaiso.

Key Market Highlights



This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Chile's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (13 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors

Amazon Web Services

Anacondaweb

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies

Claro

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

Grupo Gtd

HostName

Huawei Technologies

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

Netglobalis

NextStream (Nabiax)

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

PowerHost

S&A Consultores Asociados

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

WireNet

