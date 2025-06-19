Chile Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Key Locations, White Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chile's data center market is experiencing significant growth, with most upcoming rack capacity concentrated in Santiago and Huechuraba. By 2025, around 100 MW of new power capacity is expected, contributing to an estimated 250 MW of total upcoming capacity at full build.
Currently, Chile has 1.22 million sq. ft. of white floor space and 185.9 MW of existing power capacity. Approximately $1 billion in new data center investments are planned through 2030.
Key players include ODATA, Ascenty, and EdgeConneX, while Scala Data Centers is developing multiple new sites in Chacabuco, Santiago, and Comuna Valparaiso.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Chile's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (13 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors
- Amazon Web Services
- Anacondaweb
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Grupo Gtd
- HostName
- Huawei Technologies
- InterNexa
- IPXON Networks
- Netglobalis
- NextStream (Nabiax)
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- PowerHost
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- Scala Data Centers
- SONDA
- WireNet
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq2dw8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.