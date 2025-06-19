Chile Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Key Locations, White Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing

Unlock insights into Chile's dynamic data center market with our comprehensive Excel database, featuring in-depth analysis of 37 existing and 13 planned data centers. Explore key locations like Santiago, Valparaíso, and Chacabuco, and understand current and future capacities, including 1.22M sq. ft. of white floor area and projected 250 MW expansion. Discover retail and wholesale colocation pricing trends. Stay ahead with updates on major players like ODATA and Scala Data Centers' new developments. Tailored for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultancies, this resource is your guide to strategic investment opportunities and market growth.

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chile's data center market is experiencing significant growth, with most upcoming rack capacity concentrated in Santiago and Huechuraba. By 2025, around 100 MW of new power capacity is expected, contributing to an estimated 250 MW of total upcoming capacity at full build.

Currently, Chile has 1.22 million sq. ft. of white floor space and 185.9 MW of existing power capacity. Approximately $1 billion in new data center investments are planned through 2030.

Key players include ODATA, Ascenty, and EdgeConneX, while Scala Data Centers is developing multiple new sites in Chacabuco, Santiago, and Comuna Valparaiso.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Chile's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (13 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors

  • Amazon Web Services
  • Anacondaweb
  • Ascenty (Digital Realty)
  • Cirion Technologies
  • Claro
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Google
  • Grupo Gtd
  • HostName
  • Huawei Technologies
  • InterNexa
  • IPXON Networks
  • Netglobalis
  • NextStream (Nabiax)
  • ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
  • PowerHost
  • S&A Consultores Asociados
  • Scala Data Centers
  • SONDA
  • WireNet

