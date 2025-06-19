The Export-Import Bank of the United States approves US$15.8 Million Financing for ESM to Advance Zinc and Critical Minerals Production in New York

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI; OTCQB: TIMCF) ("Titan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Export-Import Bank of the United States (“EXIM”) has approved a US$15.8 million financing for its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire State Mines LLC (“ESM”), to fund critical capital development in support of expanding zinc production and advancing ESM’s critical minerals portfolio in St. Lawrence County, New York.

This marks EXIM’s first direct mining transaction under the Make More in America Initiative (“MMIA”), a landmark federal initiative aimed at reshoring industrial capacity, securing U.S. supply chains for critical materials and expanding the domestic manufacturing base.

Highlights:

EXIM’s first mining loan under MMIA, signaling federal recognition of Titan’s role in restoring domestic mineral production

First step in a strategic financing partnership as Titan develops the first integrated natural flake graphite operations in the United States since 1956

Long-term, fixed-rate financing (7-year tenor, 2-year interest-only grace period) to support zinc expansion, whilst ESM is focused on graphite facility build-out

Funds will be used for capital equipment and infrastructure upgrades to support existing and future operations at ESM

Cash-generative zinc operations at ESM will help de-leverage existing facilities, reduce cost of capital, while enabling early investment into graphite

Job creation and retention commitments: 135 jobs retained, and 10 new positions targeted under EXIM requirements

Efficient balance sheet structuring with Titan retaining flexibility for future growth and financings



Don Taylor, CEO of Titan commented: “This financing marks a major step forward for Titan and the Empire State Mine. It enables us to further expand zinc production, accelerate our graphite development, and importantly, retain 135+ high-quality jobs in upstate New York while creating new skilled positions as we grow. EXIM’s support reflects the strategic importance of our assets and validates our long-term vision.”

Rita Adiani, President of Titan commented: “This is a foundational milestone—not just for Titan, but for U.S. mineral policy. With this EXIM facility, we’re building a secure, transparent supply of critical minerals and investing in energy and defense supply chains. We’re proud to be EXIM’s first mining partner under Make More in America.”

“I am proud that the Board approved our eighth Make More in America transaction,” said Acting President and Chairman James Cruse. “This deal underscores EXIM’s commitment to strengthening U.S. supply chains, competing with the People’s Republic of China, and supporting good-paying American jobs.”

About EXIM

Established in 2022, the Make More in America initiative (MMIA) directs an all-of-government approach to assessing vulnerabilities in, and strengthening the resilience of, the United States’ critical supply chains. By leveraging its existing financing capabilities, with priority given to small businesses and transformational export areas, including critical minerals, EXIM is working to help level the playing field for American companies competing in overseas markets, especially those with export-oriented domestic manufacturing nexuses.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan’s goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

