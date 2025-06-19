Memristor Market Size to Hit USD 7936.93 million by 2032, at Robust 51.78% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memristor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Memristor Market Size was valued at USD 282.69 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7936.93 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 51.78 % over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Rising Adoption of Memristors Driven by Demand for Energy-Efficient Memory Solutions

The memristor market is growing, driven by memory applications at high speed and low power in the electronics, computer and artificial intelligence field. Their nonvolatile properties, as well as their potential use in neuromorphic computing, have rendered them a core element for future systems. AI, IoT and edge computing as well as others are facilitating memristor to be adopted even faster, more than 40 companies around the world are now developing their own memristor out-of R&D. In the U.S., the market is projected to grow from USD 62.88 million in 2024 to USD 1507.80 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 48.82%, because of innovation, patent leading, and semiconductor research strong. Memristors are much lower power (100X lower than Flash memory), capable of scaling down towards the atomic scale and can support scaleable, intelligent, low power devices/devices.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific and Europe Drive Future Growth in Memristor Market

In 2024, North America dominated the memristor market with a 36.48% revenue share, with leading players in advanced semiconductor infrastructure, strong government support for AI and university-industry partnership, and a leading player in R&D and commercialization (the United States) leading the way.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 54.08% from 2025 to 2032, as the region has thriving electronics manufacturing, investment in the AI industry and increasing adoption of overheating solutions such as smart technology, led by China.

Europe shows strong potential, led by Germany with its automotive electronics, industrial automation, and neuromorphic R&D.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, driven by digital transformation programs in countries such as brazil, UAE, and South Africa.

Memristor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 282.69 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 7936.93 Million CAGR CAGR of 51.78% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Form Factor (Embedded Memristors, Discrete Memristor, Integrated Memristors)

• By Application (Circuit Memory, Neuromorphic Computing, Data Storage, Signal Processing)

• By Technology (Nano-ionic Memristor, Resistive Memristor, Quantum Memristor, Spintronic Memristor)

• By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Applications)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Form Factor

In 2024, integrated memristors led the market with a 61.68% revenue share as a result of their CMOS compatibility, ultra-low power consumption, and excellent scalability, which ensured their suitability for complex circuits, and neuromorphic computing. In-memory computing is making strides, driven by offerings from companies such as HP Inc.

Discrete memristors are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 53.79% from 2025 to 2032, due to its stand-alone application, research and prototyping, AI and neuromorphic applications

By Application

In 2024, the circuit memory segment held the largest market share at 40.84%, which is attributed to its faster data access, smaller power consumption, and a high retention read compared with flash memory. Companies like Crossbar Inc., however, are using memristor-based circuit memory to create consumer and industrial electronics with better scalability and performance.

Neuromorphic computing is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 53.15% from 2025 to 2032, since memristors serve just like artificial synapse, allowing them to learn in real-time, the very same way a human brain does, and IBM is the forerunner of the trend.

By Technology

Resistive memristors led the market in 2024 with a 33.74% revenue share due to their reliable switching characteristics, capacity to undertake memory and logic operations and cost effective manufacturing. They are already in use in hybrid memory systems by companies like Panasonic in both consumer and industrial applications.

Nano-ionic memristors are expected to grow rapidly at a 53.79% CAGR, with better switching speeds, energy efficiency and potential for neuromorphic and high-density edge computing, Adesto Technologies reckons.

By End-Use

In 2024, consumer electronics led the memristor market with a 39.00% revenue share, share of revenue value, due to rise in smart devices and wearables and demand for power-efficient memory. Memristors promise faster data access and longer battery life and are well suited for high-performance mobile devices—a market being pursued by companies such as Samsung Electronics.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a 53.20% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, owing to increasing penetration in EVs, ADAS, and autonomous portfolios. Now, the rugged, space-savvy, fast-acting memristor can serve the needs of real-time automotive data analysis, with companies such as Bosch pushing to field them in AI-ready car electronics.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Crossbar Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)

Knowm Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Weebit Nano Ltd

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, Intel unveils the world’s largest neuromorphic system to date running with 1.15 billion neurons, code named Hala Point, as part of the DARPA SyNAPSE program to accelerate eco-friendly brain-inspired AI, rapidly advanced an order of magnitude in terms of computation efficiency.

