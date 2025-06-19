MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark wins DSB tender for DKK 1.95 billion

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has won DSB’s tender for the construction of a new workshop for driverless trains and administration facilities in Vinge. After the expiration of the standstill period on 30 June 2025, a contract with an estimated total value of DKK 1,950 million with optional additions for up to DKK 900 million is entered.

The project is comprised of a workshop of approximately 25,000 square meters, 14 kilometers of electrified tracks as well as administrative buildings and civil works.

DSB tendered the phased project in a form that allowed for early involvement of the contractor, consultant and architect. The first conditional phase runs from 2025 to 2028 during which the parties involved will jointly design the overall project.

In 2028, the project will enter the next phase during which the turnkey contract will become unconditional, and the work will be performed until 2031.

”We are proud that we will be part of another large Danish infrastructure project for DSB with early involvement. The contract is a perfect fit with our strategic focus on projects where the contractor makes a mark on the project from the very beginning. This type of project constitutes an increasing share of our portfolio, and our employees have built strong competencies within such projects, which they have clearly documented in comparable cases the last five years,” says Søren Sørensen, head of section for construction and refurbishment at MT Højgaard Danmark.

MT Højgaard Danmark has been selected as turnkey contractor and will cooperate with Artelia, Holm & Grut architects, M. J. Eriksson, Siemens, Systra and Thing Brandt Landskab for the design of the workshop project.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million, but the order will contribute to MT Højgaard Holding’s long-term sustainable development in the coming years.

