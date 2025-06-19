Nigeria Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Key Locations, White Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lagos dominates the upcoming data center market in Nigeria with almost 70% of the total power capacity. Almost 150 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.
The existing data center capacity in Nigeria is almost 80 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 340 MW. Around $1.7 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Nigeria by 2027
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Nigeria's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 18 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (18 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors
- 21 Century technologies
- Africa Data Centres
- Airtel Africa (Nxtra)
- Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
- CWG PLC
- Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)
- Equinix
- Excelsimo Networks
- ipNX
- Kasi Cloud
- MDX-I (Equinix)
- Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)
- MTN
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Rack Centre
