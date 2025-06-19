South Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 53 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Datacenters, and 13 Major Operators/Investors 2024-2028

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Johannesburg dominates the upcoming data center market in South Africa with almost 85% of the total power capacity.

Around $1.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in South Africa by 2026. Almost 150 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

The existing data center capacity in South Africa is almost 300 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 180 MW.

Key Market Highlights



This database (Excel) product presents analysis on South Africa's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 53 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (53 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors

Africa Data Centres

Business Connexion

CipherWave

Digital Parks Africa

Equinix

Internet Solutions ZA

MTN

NTT & Dimesnsion Data

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Paratus

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Vantage Data Centers

Vodacom Business

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwr5om

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.