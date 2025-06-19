South Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 53 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Datacenters, and 13 Major Operators/Investors 2024-2028

Explore comprehensive insights into South Africa's data center market with our Excel database, providing in-depth analysis of 53 existing and 9 upcoming colocation data centers across key locations like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. Targeted at data center REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers, this resource details current and future capacities, retail and wholesale colocation pricing, investment forecasts, and operational metrics. Johannesburg leads with 85% of upcoming capacity, as $1.5 billion investment and 150 MW capacity expansion are anticipated by 2026. Access detailed facility data, powering informed decisions in this growing market.

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Johannesburg dominates the upcoming data center market in South Africa with almost 85% of the total power capacity.

Around $1.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in South Africa by 2026. Almost 150 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

The existing data center capacity in South Africa is almost 300 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 180 MW.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product presents analysis on South Africa's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 53 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (53 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors

  • Africa Data Centres
  • Business Connexion
  • CipherWave
  • Digital Parks Africa
  • Equinix
  • Internet Solutions ZA
  • MTN
  • NTT & Dimesnsion Data
  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Paratus
  • Teraco (Digital Realty)
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Vodacom Business

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwr5om

