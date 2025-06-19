Blue Square X Expands to NYC with a New Hub for Immersive Innovation

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Square X, a leader in immersive visual storytelling and experiential technology, proudly announces the grand opening of its second Experience Center and Showroom, at 1 Penn Plaza in the heart of New York City. Following the success of its Miami debut, the new location offers a bold destination where digital display innovation meets architecture, content, and motion.

Purpose-built to inspire collaboration and showcase what’s next in experiential design, the NYC Experience Center immerses visitors in large-format LED environments, interactive displays, and bespoke 3D content demonstrating how digital technology can transform physical spaces into unforgettable experiences.

"The New York Experience Center is where big ideas come to life,” said Yitzy Shapiro, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Square X. “It’s more than a showroom it’s a space where visionaries across industries can experience how immersive storytelling and smart tech elevate engagement, spark emotion, and create connection.”

To mark the launch, Blue Square X will host a grand opening event on Monday, June 30, 2025, from 1 PM to 5 PM. Attendees will enjoy live demonstrations, showroom tours, curated sips and bites, and a series of thought-provoking panel discussions led by experts from across the AV and creative industries:

AV Consultants: Scope Shift—Redefining the Role of the AV Consultant Today





Scope Shift—Redefining the Role of the AV Consultant Today Art & Galleries: From Collector to Gallery—Navigating the Evolving World of NFTs and Digital Art





From Collector to Gallery—Navigating the Evolving World of NFTs and Digital Art AV Integrators: Tariffs, Pricing & the Hybrid Workforce—What’s Now, What’s Next





Tariffs, Pricing & the Hybrid Workforce—What’s Now, What’s Next Content Creation: How It’s Made—Behind the Scenes of Anamorphic and 3D Digital Content

“We created this space to connect the dots between technology, content, and physical design,” said Chanan Averbuch, Director of Innovation at Blue Square X. “By bringing industry leaders together for hands-on experiences and real conversations, we’re helping push the boundaries of what’s possible in physical spaces powered by digital innovation.”

The NYC Experience Center serves as a playground for developers, designers, integrators, and creative professionals looking to explore and implement forward-thinking display solutions across real estate, retail, entertainment, hospitality, and beyond.

Space is limited. Register here to attend and receive a VIP swag bag for early registrants.

About Blue Square X

Blue Square X is a digital experience innovation company that transforms imagination into reality by fusing powerful storytelling, art, cutting-edge technology, and architecture. With operations in New York and Miami, they specialize in crafting captivating and immersive visual experiences across a wide range of industries. Blue Square X's focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation drives business growth and enhances customer experiences.

