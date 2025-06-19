XRP News: 67% of Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Has Been Sold — Act Fast Before $VLT Presale Sells Out

SINGAPORE , June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has just announced that 67% of its VLT token presale allocation has been claimed, marking another explosive milestone in the protocol’s rapid ascent. Few days after reaching the 50% mark, investors have snatched up another 17%, underscoring the intensity of demand for Vaultro’s on-chain index fund solution on the XRP Ledger.





Join $VLT Presale Now

This surge in VLT subscriptions coincides with renewed strength across the XRP market. As of today, XRP trades at approximately $2.16, up 1.25% in the last 24 hours and reflecting a 24-hour volume of over $2.5 billion coinmarketcap.com . Analysts at Bitget predict that XRP could soar to $5 by the end of 2025, driven by growing institutional allocations and positive market sentiment.

Vaultro protocol delivers a seamless experience for building and managing decentralized index funds. Investors can browse a library of portfolios, Real-time performance charts and risk indicators provide immediate transparency, while a built-in staking module allows $VLT holders to lock tokens and earn passive yield based on overall protocol activity. Every interaction executes on-chain with the speed and security of XRPL Hooks and Escrow technology.

Central to this ecosystem is the VLT token itself. Early backers recognize that VLT unlocks exclusive rights: designing custom index funds, voting on fund listings and protocol upgrades, and accessing reduced fees when minting or rebalancing positions. Staking VLT not only generates yield but also reinforces network security and liquidity, rewarding long-term commitment.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (67% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

Vaultro Finance has confirmed that VLT will debut on exchanges at 30% above the current presale rate. With 67% of the allocation already sold, the window for new participants is rapidly closing. A minimum contribution of 200 XRP ensures broad access, while the official presale portal at sale.vaultro.finance is live now.

Don’t miss the chance to join the future of on-chain index funds on XRPL, secure your $VLT token on Presale today.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

Join $VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/113016c5-9b67-4c81-ab05-34074310b0d1