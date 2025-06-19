Colombia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers, 12 upcoming data centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Discover an in-depth analysis of Colombia's data center market with our comprehensive Excel database. This robust portfolio covers 23 existing and 12 upcoming data centers in key locations like Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cali, and Medellín. Features include detailed assessments of white-floor space, IT load capacities (2025-2029), and pricing for both retail and wholesale colocation services. Key market insights reveal Bogotá's dominance, significant capacity expansions with 200 MW projected, and the emergence of new players. Ideal for REITs, construction firms, and infrastructure providers, this database is an essential resource for the digital infrastructure growth in Colombia.

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bogota remains the central hub, hosting over 98% of both existing and upcoming rack capacity in the country.

Upcoming data center capacity in Colombia is projected to exceed 200 MW at full build, nearly 4 times the current installed capacity. Around 60 MW of new power capacity is expected to go live by the end of 2025, led by hyperscale and colocation expansions.

Major operators like ODATA, Ascenty (Digital Realty), DHAmericas, and Scala Data Centers are driving Colombia's next phase of digital infrastructure growth. ODATA alone is contributing 120 MW through its new BG03 facility, making it one of the largest single-site capacity additions in the country.

New players like EdgeConneX and Scala Data Centers are entering the market with multiple facilities.

Key Market Highlights

  • Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (23 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors

  • Ascenty (Digital Realty)
  • Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)
  • Claro
  • DHAmericas
  • EdgeConneX
  • EdgeUno
  • Equinix
  • Etix Everywhere
  • GlobeNet Telecom
  • Grupo Gtd
  • Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)
  • HostDime
  • IPXON Networks
  • KIO Networks
  • ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
  • Scala Data Centers
  • Takoda (TIVIT)
  • Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
  • Tigo

