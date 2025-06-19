Colombia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers, 12 upcoming data centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bogota remains the central hub, hosting over 98% of both existing and upcoming rack capacity in the country.

Upcoming data center capacity in Colombia is projected to exceed 200 MW at full build, nearly 4 times the current installed capacity. Around 60 MW of new power capacity is expected to go live by the end of 2025, led by hyperscale and colocation expansions.

Major operators like ODATA, Ascenty (Digital Realty), DHAmericas, and Scala Data Centers are driving Colombia's next phase of digital infrastructure growth. ODATA alone is contributing 120 MW through its new BG03 facility, making it one of the largest single-site capacity additions in the country.

New players like EdgeConneX and Scala Data Centers are entering the market with multiple facilities.

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (23 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)

Claro

DHAmericas

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

Takoda (TIVIT)

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

Tigo

