Mexico Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Querétaro and Bajío Regions Lead in Future Rack Capacity Growth, Investments to Exceed $2.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over 300 MW of new power capacity is expected to come online by the end of 2025. Total investment in upcoming data centers is projected to exceed $2.3 billion by 2030.Durango, Monterrey, and Mexico City are emerging as secondary hotspots, alongside traditional hubs like Guadalajara and Queretaro.
Mexico's upcoming data center capacity is now estimated at over 600 MW, which is more than three times the current operational capacity in the country. The Queretaro and Bajio regions continue to lead the expansion, hosting the majority of future rack capacity. New facilities are focusing on energy-efficient designs and modular scalability to support rapid deployment and sustainable growth.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Mexico's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 18 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (40 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center))
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (18 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors
- Ascenty
- CloudHQ
- Cybolt
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- HostDime
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- MDC Data Centers
- MetroCarrier
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- Nabiax
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Scala Data Centers
- Serveris
- Telmex (Triara)
- Digital Realty
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3fxh0
