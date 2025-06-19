Mexico Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Querétaro and Bajío Regions Lead in Future Rack Capacity Growth, Investments to Exceed $2.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over 300 MW of new power capacity is expected to come online by the end of 2025. Total investment in upcoming data centers is projected to exceed $2.3 billion by 2030.Durango, Monterrey, and Mexico City are emerging as secondary hotspots, alongside traditional hubs like Guadalajara and Queretaro.

Mexico's upcoming data center capacity is now estimated at over 600 MW, which is more than three times the current operational capacity in the country. The Queretaro and Bajio regions continue to lead the expansion, hosting the majority of future rack capacity. New facilities are focusing on energy-efficient designs and modular scalability to support rapid deployment and sustainable growth.

Key Market Highlights



This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Mexico's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 18 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (40 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (18 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors

Ascenty

CloudHQ

Cybolt

EdgeConneX

Equinix

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Centers

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Nabiax

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

Serveris

Telmex (Triara)

Digital Realty

