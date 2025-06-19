Notice of Annual General Meeting 10 July 2025

Oslo, 19 June 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA will be held at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS at Tordenskiolds gate 12, Oslo on 10 July 2025 at 14:30 (CEST).

Please find attached the notice for the meeting including the attendance form and proxy in English and Norwegian.

The annual report for 2024 is available on the company's web page here (https://interoil.no/investors/) and on NewsWeb here (https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/649531).

Shareholders may register their attendance digitally on VPS Investor Portal by following this link (

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=f3ee64a6145e5f713d1b0c3cd7373dab4736755b&validTo=1754483400000&oppdragsId=20250616VPIEJXU0).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

About Interoil

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

