Accomplished Financial Services Marketing Leader to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

ELMHURST, ILLINOIS, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Arduino, an accomplished marketing leader with 20 years of B2B and B2C experience, will now apply his extensive financial services industry experience to accelerate client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Arduino joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“Tom builds high-performing teams, optimizes marketing performance, and aligns with cross-functional business goals,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his broad financial services industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

Arduino works with CEOs at mid-market financial services companies to drive growth through omni-channel demand generation, content strategy, and revenue marketing. With expertise in performance marketing, lead generation, SEO/SEM, content marketing, and integrated digital and traditional campaigns, he turns complex strategies into actionable plans that yield measurable results, including revenue growth and increased customer engagement.

Financial Services Marketing Leadership

As a Financial Services focused Fractional CMO, Tom Arduino brings a proven track record of accelerating growth and delivering measurable results for mid-sized companies. His deep industry expertise spans fintech, banking, and payments, making him a trusted strategic partner for organizations navigating key inflection points.

Before joining Chief Outsiders, Arduino spearheaded a 50% increase in high-quality leads for a fintech client by building and executing an integrated demand generation engine. He also drove a 30% jump in annual recurring revenue (ARR) through targeted, data-driven campaigns. In another engagement, he led a 250% increase in retail sales volume and 130% growth in the B2B pipeline by combining strategic partnerships with marketing automation.

His executive leadership experience includes serving as CMO and Head of Marketing at Paybotic, CMO at Great American Finance and Castle Credit, and Vice President of Marketing at Synchrony. Earlier in his career, he served as VP of Marketing for MB Financial Bank and held senior marketing roles at Capital One and HSBC.

Arduino holds an MBA in Marketing and a BA in Marketing from Lewis University, as well as a Digital Marketing Strategy Certificate from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University. His blend of visionary strategy, hands-on execution, and financial services expertise makes him a powerful catalyst for growth in today’s evolving market.

About Chief Outsiders

Mid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.

CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsSM OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth GearsTM process.

