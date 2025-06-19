ElevateUAV 2025 Welcomes DJI, Anzu Robotics, Pix4D, ReadyMonitor, and Fotokite as Sponsors

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateUAV, the premier conference hosted by Drone Nerds for professionals shaping the future of unmanned aerial systems, is proud to announce Anzu Robotics, Pix4D, ReadyMonitor, and Fotokite as official sponsors of ElevateUAV 2025, taking place on October 21st-22nd in Miami, Florida, at the FIU Kovens Center.



These sponsorships underscore the event’s reputation as a vital hub for technology, networking, and real-world applications of UAVs across various industries. Each of these companies represents innovation and growth in the drone market ecosystem, pushing technological boundaries by empowering drone professionals worldwide.



DJI brings excitement with their latest enterprise innovations, including the Matrice 400 and Matrice 4 series drones, along with other platforms designed to support operations across specialized verticals.



Anzu Robotics is rapidly gaining recognition for its cutting-edge UAV hardware and intelligent flight systems, designed to enhance productivity and safety in commercial drone operations. Pix4D, a global leader in photogrammetry and drone mapping software, continues to redefine how industries capture, process, and visualize aerial data with precision and efficiency. Fotokite pioneers tethered drone systems used by first responders and public safety professionals, delivering autonomous aerial situational awareness at the push of a button.





As Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) flight technology becomes increasingly adopted by enterprises for efficiency and safety, ReadyMonitor offers real-time UAV monitoring and fleet management solutions that help operators stay mission-ready, compliant, and informed.





ElevateUAV 2025 will feature hands-on demos, technical workshops hosted by industry leaders and Drone Nerds experts, and keynote presentations from top minds in UAS technology and policy. With the support of these forward-thinking sponsors, the event promises unmatched value for attendees looking to connect, learn, and lead.



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.



About ElevateUAV:

Hosted annually, ElevateUAV brings together drone professionals, solution providers, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, technologies, and regulatory developments in the unmanned aerial space. Buy tickets at www.ElevateUAVSummit.com.