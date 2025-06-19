Network Operator Revenue Strategies 2025-2029: Network Operator Revenue to Hit $1 Trillion by 2029

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operator Revenue Strategies: 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover invaluable insights into trends and strategies for network operator revenue in the latest report, Operator Revenue Strategies. With data split across 60 countries, this extensive forecast analyses the dynamic and competitive network operator market and the current market challenges posed by slowing revenue, high market saturation in the consumer market, rising network ownership costs, and challenges in 5G monetisation.

The report is a critical tool for understanding the industry environment; helping network operators, technical solutions providers for those operators, and regulatory bodies and policy makers to shape their future strategy.

The suite includes both a data deliverable, sizing the market and providing key forecast data for over 60 countries and several different segments, as well as a strategy and trends document which gives a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges and key recommendations for stakeholders. Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing network operators and technology vendors to shape their future strategy.

Key Statistics

$1 trillion - Global network operator revenue by 2029

$348 billion - Global network operator enterprise revenue in 2029

$683 billion - Global network operator consumer revenue by 2029

2025-2029 - Forecast period

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Key summarised findings from in-depth analysis into the network operators' market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for operators to navigate the market at the present time and in the near future.

Key summarised findings from in-depth analysis into the network operators' market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for operators to navigate the market at the present time and in the near future. Future Market Outlooks: Includes insights into the future market prospects, including the growth in mobile subscriptions and revenue, with splits for eight key world regions, by cellular technology, and by consumer and enterprise sectors. There are also insights into areas of network operator revenue including: AI Deployment Mobile Messaging Mobile Roaming

Includes insights into the future market prospects, including the growth in mobile subscriptions and revenue, with splits for eight key world regions, by cellular technology, and by consumer and enterprise sectors. There are also insights into areas of network operator revenue including: Emerging Opportunities for Operators: The study assesses three key technical areas of network service provision which operators must be looking to as part of their revenue strategies going into the near future. These include: Managed & Consulting Services Network APIs Travel eSIM Solutions

The study assesses three key technical areas of network service provision which operators must be looking to as part of their revenue strategies going into the near future. These include: Market Forecasts & Key Takeaways: A selection of key forecasted statistics from the report's accompanying dataset, broken down by 8 key regions, with some accompanying analysis of key takeaways, as well as how network operators should act upon them.

Data & Interactive Forecast

Extensive historical and 5-year forecasted data on a wide array of metrics including subscriber penetration, network operator revenue, as well as breakdowns by different network technologies, sectors, and by our 8 key regions and 61 countries.

Metrics include:

Total Mobile Subscriptions

Total Global Network Operator-billed Revenue

Total Global Network Operator ARPU

Total Cellular IoT Connections

Total Cellular IoT Revenue

With market breakdowns for Enterprise, Consumer, 2G/3G, 4G, 5G, LPWA and 6G.

Total SMS Traffic

Average Revenue per SMS

Total SMS Revenue

Total RCS-capable Mobile Subscribers

Total RCS Traffic

Total RCS Revenue

With sector breakdowns for P2P and A2P.

