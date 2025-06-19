$132.95 Bn Building Automation System Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030

The Building Automation System Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.89%, reaching USD 132.95 billion by 2030 from USD 90.95 billion in 2025. This comprehensive market report provides in-depth analysis, covering consumer demand across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, alongside trends in technology, regulatory frameworks, and macroeconomic influences. Key players include ABB, Honeywell, Siemens, and more. The report offers strategic insights on market penetration, future trends, and actionable recommendations for businesses. Ideal for startups, SMEs, and large enterprises, it offers valuable data for industry insights, product demand forecasting, and competitive analysis.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation System Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Building Automation System Market Set to Reach $132.95 Billion by 2030 The global building automation system market is projected to grow from $90.95 billion in 2025 to $132.95 billion by 2030, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.89%.

This market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the industry, offering strategic insights, data-driven forecasts, and a comprehensive examination of current trends and emerging opportunities. The report serves as an essential tool for decision-makers seeking actionable intelligence on competitive dynamics. Market Trends: The report delves into consumer demand across various regions and product categories, exploring sectors such as commercial, residential, and industrial building automation systems. It examines purchasing behaviors and identifies key customer segments.

Additionally, it highlights technological innovations, significant government policies, regulatory frameworks, and macroeconomic factors, offering a comprehensive view of the global building automation system market. Some major players covered include ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Automated Logic Corporation, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Incorporated, Robert Bosch, Rockwell Automation, Carrier, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, and Hitachi, Ltd.

The report serves multiple purposes for businesses, including industry and market insights, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategies, geographical expansion, capital investment decisions, and regulatory framework implications. Report Coverage: The report provides historical data from 2022 to 2024 and forecast data from 2025 to 2030.

It scrutinizes growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory frameworks, and trend analysis. Additionally, it includes competitive positioning, strategies, and market share analysis, accompanied by revenue growth and forecast assessment by segments and regions.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$90.95 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$132.95 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • ABB
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Siemens AG
  • Automated Logic Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Hubbell Incorporated
  • Robert Bosch
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Carrier
  • Lutron Electronics Co., Inc
  • Hitachi, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rko9v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Building Automation System Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Automation System
                            
                            
                                Automation Systems
                            
                            
                                Building Automation
                            
                            
                                Building Automation System
                            
                            
                                Internet of Things and M2M
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading