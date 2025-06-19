$132.95 Bn Building Automation System Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation System Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







Building Automation System Market Set to Reach $132.95 Billion by 2030 The global building automation system market is projected to grow from $90.95 billion in 2025 to $132.95 billion by 2030, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.89%.

This market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the industry, offering strategic insights, data-driven forecasts, and a comprehensive examination of current trends and emerging opportunities. The report serves as an essential tool for decision-makers seeking actionable intelligence on competitive dynamics. Market Trends: The report delves into consumer demand across various regions and product categories, exploring sectors such as commercial, residential, and industrial building automation systems. It examines purchasing behaviors and identifies key customer segments.

Additionally, it highlights technological innovations, significant government policies, regulatory frameworks, and macroeconomic factors, offering a comprehensive view of the global building automation system market. Some major players covered include ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Automated Logic Corporation, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Incorporated, Robert Bosch, Rockwell Automation, Carrier, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, and Hitachi, Ltd.

The report serves multiple purposes for businesses, including industry and market insights, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategies, geographical expansion, capital investment decisions, and regulatory framework implications. Report Coverage: The report provides historical data from 2022 to 2024 and forecast data from 2025 to 2030.

It scrutinizes growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory frameworks, and trend analysis. Additionally, it includes competitive positioning, strategies, and market share analysis, accompanied by revenue growth and forecast assessment by segments and regions.

