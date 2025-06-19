Biodefense Industry Research 2025-2030 | STERIS, ASP, Ushio, Sotera Health, and Bioquell Lead Market with Broad-Sector Connectivity and Robust Global Distribution Networks

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodefense Market by Technology, Product, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biodefense market is estimated at USD 0.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.1%. Technological advancements and changing market conditions are the key drivers of the biodefense market.

This report serves as a valuable resource for market leaders and newcomers in the biodefense market, offering data that closely approximates revenue figures for both the overall market and its subsegments. It equips stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape, facilitating informed decisions to enhance their market positioning and formulating effective go-to-market strategies.

The report imparts valuable insights into the market dynamics, offering information on crucial factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, enabling stakeholders to gauge the market's pulse.

STERIS (US), ASP International GmbH (US), Ushio Inc. (Japan), Sotera Health Company (US), and Bioquell, An Ecolab Solution (UK) are the key market players that offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Based on product, sterilization devices under decontamination is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2025.



Based on product, decontamination is categorized into disinfection units and sterilization devices. Sterilization devices are expected to account for the largest market share in 2025 due to their indispensable function in eliminating a broad biological agent in healthcare, defense, and laboratory environments.

The growing need for low-temperature sterilizers, hydrogen peroxide vapor systems, microwave sterilizer units, and gamma irradiation solutions has increased the need for organizations to find stable, validated procedures for decontaminating medical equipment, laboratory surfaces, and delicate equipment. These instruments provide high performance, regulatory approval, and compatibility with intricate and heat-sensitive materials, which are critical to biosafety regulations in hospitals, research facilities, and mobile bio-containment units.



Biosensor-based technologies segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2025 by technology.



Based on technology, biosensor-based technologies are estimated to account for the largest market in the biodefense market by 2025 due to their pivotal function in providing real-time, precise, and decentralized sensing of biological threats. Biosensor-based technologies are being widely used in hospitals, defense forces, border control, and public health organizations for their high sensitivity and quick response to detecting pathogens like anthrax, ricin, and new viruses.

The emergence of point-of-care diagnostics and increasing demand for early warning systems in biodefense applications have considerably enhanced the usage of biosensor technologies. Their versatility in varied environments, ranging from military field operations to urban hospitals and mobile laboratories, makes them valuable to the biodefense market.



Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market share in 2025.



Europe is estimated to have the second-largest share of the biodefense market due to growing government efforts to enhance biosecurity and pandemic preparedness. The region has witnessed increased investment in biosurveillance infrastructure and decontamination technologies. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are at the forefront with strong public health systems and country-level biodefense strategies.



Besides that, robust partnerships among defense agencies, biotech firms, and research organizations have boosted innovation in technologies like mobile biocontainment units, biosensors, and AI-based threat detection. Support from EU-wide initiatives such as Horizon Europe and cooperation with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) further boost regional readiness.



The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of Key Drivers: Rising threat of bioterrorism, high government funding, strategic national stockpiling, and increasing technological advancements

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on biodefense solutions offered by the top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the biodefense market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets; the report analyses the biodefense market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the biodefense market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the biodefense market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Threat of Bioterrorism

Increase in Government Funding and Strategic National Stockpiling

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Growing Geopolitical Tensions and Biological Warfare Risks

Restraints

High R&D Costs and Long Approval Times

Lack of Global Standardization in Biodefense Protocols

Opportunities

Emergence of AI-Powered Biosurveillance & Predictive Analytics

Emergence of Nanotechnology-based Biosensors

Challenges

Infrastructure Shortages in Low-Resource Areas

Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Biodefense Systems

Use Case Analysis

Use Case 1: Real-Time Pathogen Detection at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Use Case 2: US-UK Strategic Dialogue on Biological Security

Use Case 3: Enhanced Remote Detection of Aerosol and Vapor Threats with Mx908 Beacon

Impact of AI/ Generative AI on Biodefense Market

Predictive Biosurveillance

Next-Generation Biosensors

Rapid Pathogen Identification

Image & Signal Analysis

Synthetic Data Generation

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Nanotechnology-Enabled Biosensors

Digital Health Tools & Mobile Biosurveillance

Remote Sensing for Detection and Identification of Biological Threats

Digital Twins & Simulation Technology

Impact of Megatrends

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Biothreat Detection

Blockchain for Supply Chain and Data Integrity

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Real-Time Aerosol Detectors

Mass Spectrometry

Complementary Technologies

Decision Support Systems

Geospatial Information Systems

Adjacent Technologies

High-Throughput Screening

Digital Identity and Biometric Authentication

Companies Featured

Steris

Asp International GmbH

Ushio Inc.

Sotera Health Company

Bioquell, an Ecolab Solution

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Smiths Detection Group Ltd

E4Life Srl.

Synexis

Bluedot Inc.

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

Skan AG

Microsoft

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Airboss Defense Group, Inc.

Ionisos

Aquisense

Germfree

Pathogenfocus

UV Light Technology Ltd - Part of Daro Group

Bertin Technologies

Far UV Technologies, Inc.

Pure Aqua, Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Puschner Microwave Power Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vdjwz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment