Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Future Growth Report 2025, with SOLmate, Wallets Africa, Zywa, Shoprite, and more

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card and digital wallet market in Africa is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an annual increase of 16.1%, reaching USD 36.1 billion by 2025. Between 2020 and 2024, this market achieved a CAGR of 18.8% and is expected to continue its upward trajectory with a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2029, expanding from USD 31.1 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 59.4 billion by 2029.

Key Trends and Drivers

The transformation of Africa's prepaid card sector is driven by the adoption of digital financial services and financial inclusion initiatives. Enhanced digital wallet solutions and prepaid card-linked services are bridging the gap for unbanked and underbanked populations, facilitating more inclusive financial transactions. The market is also experiencing growth in prepaid card solutions aimed at younger demographics, fostering financial literacy and encouraging early adoption of digital financial tools.

The integration of prepaid cards with mobile money platforms will enhance cross-border payment capabilities, leading to seamless transactions across African markets. This development is bolstered by regulatory support and strategic collaborations among telecom operators, fintech companies, and financial institutions.

Expansion of Digital Wallets and Prepaid Card Usage

Digital wallets linked to prepaid cards are seeing significant adoption. South Africa's SOLmate reported a 100% annual increase in its user base, while Nigeria's Wallets Africa has launched a multi-currency wallet with over 250,000 users.

Unbanked and underbanked populations drive demand for accessible financial services, prompting fintech companies to offer digital wallets and prepaid cards that facilitate online transactions and fund transfers without traditional banking.

Expansion of these services is expected, with fintech firms extending offerings and reaching larger user bases.

Growth in Teen-Focused Prepaid Card Solutions

There is a notably rising focus on prepaid card solutions designed for teenagers. Companies like Zywa are offering platforms for teenagers to learn financial management, raising significant funding for expansion.

The uptake is driven by the need for financial products catering to Gen Z, as well as educational tools for financial management.

Integration with Mobile Money Platforms

Telecommunications companies are integrating prepaid cards with mobile money to improve financial services, leveraging the widespread use of mobile money in Africa.

Such integrations promise enhanced cross-border transaction capabilities and global payment system access.

Competitive Landscape

The prepaid card market is rapidly evolving with technological advances and policy developments. Both established financial institutions and innovative fintech firms contribute to a competitive environment, driving market consolidation through strategic partnerships and mergers. Companies that are agile in regulatory compliance and security will likely secure greater market shares.

Current Dynamics and Market Evolution

Government policies advocating cashless economies fuel the expansion, with prepaid cards enhancing e-commerce, payroll systems, and government disbursements.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions remain pivotal in expanding distribution networks and enhancing product offerings.

As competition intensifies, innovation in services such as loyalty programs and cross-border solutions will drive further market adoption, especially in sectors like remittances and online commerce.

Regulatory Changes

Regulatory changes across Africa enhance transparency and consumer protection, with reforms like extended expiry periods for gift cards and clearer fee structures.

Fraud prevention and AML regulations aim to ensure a secure prepaid card ecosystem, promoting confidence among consumers.

This report, based on the publisher's proprietary analytics platform, offers an unbiased, comprehensive analysis of market opportunities across prepaid and digital wallet domains in Africa, delving into detailed metrics such as transaction values and segment-specific insights.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 954 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $59.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Africa





Key Topics Covered:

Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029 Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet, 2020 - 2029

Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020 - 2029 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Market Share Analysis by Key Segments Retail Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Travel Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020 - 2029 Restaurants & Bars Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Recharge and Bill Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Market Share Analysis by Key Retail Categories, 2024 Food and Grocery - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Gas Stations - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Services - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Others - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2020 - 2029 Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness, 2020-2029

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories, 2020-2029

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5y9g29

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment