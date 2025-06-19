AI Manga Generator Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of DeepArt, Artbreeder, PaintsChainer, Waifu Labs, Fotor AI, Reallusion, Krikey, Toonify, MidJourney, RUNWAY AI, LlamaGen.Ai, and AnimeGenius

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Manga Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Deployment (Cloud-Based, on-Premise), Application, End-user, Pricing Model, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI Manga Generator Market was valued at USD 25 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 102.1 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 27.50%.

The market growth is largely driven by increasing demand for automated content creation and the rising global popularity of manga and Manga. The surge in personalized and user-generated content, especially on social media and webtoon platforms, is further boosting adoption. Advancements in generative AI and text-to-image technologies are enabling faster, cost-effective creation of high-quality visuals. In addition, the integration of AI tools into digital art workflows and the growing use of AI in creative industries are fueling an expansion of AI manga generator industry.



The increasing demand for faster, more efficient content creation is reshaping the manga and digital art industry. As creators and businesses look to produce high-quality manga with reduced time and cost, AI manga generators are becoming essential tools. These AI-powered platforms enable artists to quickly generate characters, scenes, and stories, enhancing creativity and streamlining the production process. The adoption of AI-driven tools is accelerating the pace at which manga is created, driving market growth as the need for speed and efficiency in content production intensifies, thereby driving the AI manga generator industry growth.



In addition, the rise of personalized and user-generated content is also a major driver for the AI manga generator industry. With the growing popularity of webtoons, social media platforms, and fan-driven storytelling, consumers and creators are increasingly seeking tools to create customized manga content easily. AI manga generators empower users to create customized characters and storylines tailored to their individual preferences, driving the expansion of the AI manga generator industry.



Furthermore, advancements in AI technology are playing a crucial role in the market's expansion. The continuous improvement in generative models and natural language processing has significantly enhanced the capabilities of AI manga generators. These technologies enable the generation of high-quality, detailed artwork from simple text prompts, making it easier for creators to bring their ideas to life. As AI continues to improve, the demand for more sophisticated and intuitive manga creation tools is expected to increase, thereby boosting the AI manga generator industry growth.



Moreover, the growing trend of collaboration and community-driven content creation is accelerating the use of AI manga generators. Many platforms now offer collaborative features, allowing multiple artists or writers to work together seamlessly on a single project. AI tools make it easier for teams to produce high-quality manga by automating repetitive tasks like background creation and character design. This collaborative model, combined with community-driven content, is driving the growth of the AI manga generator industry.

The major companies featured in this AI Manga Generator market report include:

DeepArt

Artbreeder

PaintsChainer (Preferred Networks, Inc.)

Waifu Labs

Fotor AI (Everimaging Science & Technology Co., Ltd)

Reallusion Inc.

Krikey Inc.

Toonify

MidJourney

RUNWAY AI

LlamaGen.Ai.

AnimeGenius

Global AI Manga Generator Market Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest technological trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030.

For this study, the analyst has segmented the AI Manga generator market report based on technology, deployment, application, end user, and pricing model:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Text-to-Image AI Models

Speech-to-Text AI Models

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Entertainment and Publishing

Education

Marketing and Advertising

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Individual Creators

Studios and Publishers

Others

Pricing Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

Freemium

Premium/Paid

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



