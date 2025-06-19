Superlab Suisse to Open New Facility at Campus Biotech in Geneva in January 2026

Zurich, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superlab Suisse has announced the opening of its fourth Swiss laboratory facility at Campus Biotech in Geneva, which will be ready for move-in by January 2026. The new location will offer fully serviced laboratory space for biotech startups and life science companies in the Lake Geneva region.

This expansion completes Superlab Suisse’s national footprint, adding to its existing facilities in Lausanne, Basel, and Zurich. The Geneva site is designed to meet demand for flexible, ready-to-use laboratory space in a region with a high concentration of life sciences research and innovation.

Xi Zhang, Founder and CEO of Superlab Suisse commented: “Geneva is rising as one of the most dynamic life science clusters in the world. With global institutions, cutting-edge research, and a fast-growing biotech sector, Geneva is shaping the future of life sciences — and Superlab Suisse is here to build what comes next.”





The Superlab Suisse laboratory facility at Campus Biotech in Geneva.

The Facility

The new Superlab Suisse Geneva site will provide:

Private and shared lab spaces

On-demand access to shared scientific equipment

Full operational support including biosafety, compliance, and waste management

Access to a scientific and entrepreneurial ecosystem

Preferential rates with key lab suppliers via an integrated e-commerce platform





Geneva site freezer room.

Location and Ecosystem

The facility will be located within Campus Biotech, a Geneva-based hub focused on neuroscience, digital health, and global health. Key institutional partners at Campus Biotech include EPFL, Université de Genève (UNIGE), the Wyss Center, HUG, FONGIT, Fondation Campus Biotech Geneva (FCBG), and Hepia.





Founder and CEO of Superlab Suisse: Xi Zhang.

Strategic Context

The Lake Geneva region, often referred to as Switzerland’s “Health Valley,” is home to over 750 life science companies. Switzerland has ranked first on the UN Global Innovation Index for 13 consecutive years and saw a 50% increase in life sciences capital investment in 2024.



“Geneva is rapidly becoming a global hub for life sciences, where research and innovation come together,” said Igor Fisch, Chair of FONGIT and successful serial life sciences entrepreneur. “We’re proud to support Superlab Suisse’s expansion to Campus Biotech, providing startups with access to world-class infrastructure.”

“With capital, talent, and infrastructure aligned, Geneva is positioned for what’s next,” added Xi Zhang. “Superlab Suisse is here to activate that potential.”

Ends

Media images can be found here.

About Superlab Suisse

Superlab Suisse is a Lab-as-a-Service platform offering fully equipped, operationally supported laboratory environments for biotech companies. Headquartered in Switzerland, it currently operates sites in Lausanne, Basel, Zurich, and Geneva, with international expansion underway in Europe, the US, and Asia.

About Campus Biotech

Campus Biotech is a life sciences center located in Geneva, focusing on neuroscience and digital health. It was established by a consortium including the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), the University of Geneva (UNIGE), the Bertarelli Foundation, and the Wyss Foundation. Key partners include the EPFL, the UNIGE, the Wyss Center, FONGIT, Hopitaux Universitaires de Genève (HUG), the Fondation Campus Biotech Geneva (FCBG), and the Haute école du paysage, d’ingénierie et d’architecture de Genève (Hepia).