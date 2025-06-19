Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025: Online Deal Records of Actual Stem Cell Partnering Deals As Disclosed by the Deal Parties - Upfront, Milestone, Royalties

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2010-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 533 stem cell deals announced since 2010, including financial terms where available, along with links to online deal records of actual stem cell partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the stem cell deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of stem cell deals from 2010 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter stem cell deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of stem cell dealmaking. Chapter 1 offers an introduction, Chapter 2 provides insights into trends in stem cell dealmaking since 2010, and Chapter 3 highlights leading deals by headline value. Chapter 4 lists the top 25 most active companies in stem cell dealmaking, while Chapters 5 and 6 offer detailed reviews of notable deals signed and organized by technology type. The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in stem cell deal-making since 2010.
In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2010
- Browse stem cell collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type, and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess the suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in stem cell dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Directory of stem cell deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading stem cell deals by value
- Most active stem cell licensing dealmakers
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in stem cell dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Stem cell deals over the years
2.3. Most active stem cell dealmakers
2.4. Stem cell deals by deal type
2.5. Stem cell deals by therapy area
2.6. Stem cell deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for stem cell deals
2.7.1 Stem cell deals headline values
2.7.2 Stem cell deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Stem cell deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Stem cell royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading stem cell deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top stem cell deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active stem cell dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active stem cell dealmakers
4.3. Most active stem cell deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Stem cell dealmaking by technology type
