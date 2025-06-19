Yolo Investments completes raise for €100m Fund II

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yolo Investments has closed fundraising for its flagship Fund II after hitting its €100 million target.

The fund comprises €50 million in external capital, as well as a €50 million commitment from Yolo Group.

It brings together a network of 23 investors, including founders and industry thought leaders, further strengthening the Yolo Investments ecosystem and enhancing the strategic value it can offer portfolio companies.

Fund II has already backed 12 companies across igaming, blockchain and fintech, with notable investments including Dabble, Kraken and Syfe. It expects to make a further 10 investments over the next 12 months.

Tim Heath, GP at Yolo Investments, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be closing our raise for Fund II having hit our target. This took place during challenging market conditions, with global VC fundraising facing significant more headwinds compared with previous vintages. But investors have looked at our previous funds’ track record and the strength of our ecosystem, and have strongly backed us.

“We are humbled by that response as a real vote of confidence, not just in what we’ve built so far, but in where we’re heading next. We will continue to back more brilliant founders and help them scale faster, smarter and with the full power of the Yolo ecosystem behind them.”

Yolo Investments' Fund II is structured as a Guernsey-registered limited partnership, and is licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

Meet the 12 companies Fund II has invested in so far…

Dabble: leading social betting operator

Forever Network: social-first sports media company

Boomfi: crypto-fiat payments gateway

Coinmena: digital assets exchange

Pave: digital assets-friendly programmable banking

ParlayPlay: fantasy sports operator

Mesh: open banking infra for the crypto industry

Coverd: gamified personal finance platform

Kraken: top-tier crypto exchange and leader in euro trading volume

Syfe: investment platform offering managed portfolios, brokerage and cash management

Meld: crypto ramp aggregator

Digitt: credit card refinancing platform

About Yolo Investments

Yolo Investments is a fund manager investing in truly outstanding people with bright ideas, who are innovating and disrupting the norm in igaming, fintech & crypto. To find out more, please visit: yolo.io

Contact:

Claudia Lama

Claudia.Lama@yolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59b7c5d9-dd7f-4e59-999e-51a3b435bfba