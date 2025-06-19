Pet At-home Diagnostic Tests Market Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030, with Profiles of Affordable Pet Labs, Ring Biotechnology, Forte Healthcare, Diagnostic Depot, Wondfo, Targetvet, and TouchBio Australia

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet At-home Diagnostic Tests Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), Sample Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pet At-home Diagnostic Tests Market was valued at USD 80.14 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 110.97 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.80%.

The market is driven by increasing pet ownership and the growing humanization of pets. As pets are increasingly regarded as family members, owners are more inclined to invest in proactive health monitoring to ensure early detection and management of diseases. For example, urban pet owners in cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town are adopting at-home diagnostic kits for diabetes, kidney function, and tick-borne diseases, reflecting a shift toward preventive veterinary care. This trend is supported by a rising awareness of pet health and the convenience these tests offer compared to frequent veterinary visits.







Furthermore, the growth of the pet at-home diagnostic tests market is being significantly propelled by a surge in innovative product launches that offer convenience, accuracy, and affordability to pet owners. These new diagnostic tools empower owners to monitor their pets' health proactively, minimizing the need for frequent veterinary visits and enabling early disease detection. For instance, in July 2024, Researchers from Chulalongkorn University developed an easy, fast, and accurate Cat Urine Test Kit to help pet owners screen for early signs of kidney disease, gallstones, and cystitis in cats. The kit detects hematuria (blood in urine) and offers a pain-free, home-based alternative to invasive veterinary procedures.



Similarly, In August 2024, Affordable Pet Labs launched innovative at-home pet diagnostic services, including in-home blood collection by professionals and easy DIY kits for urine and fecal testing. These services aim to reduce stress and improve accessibility for pet owners, enabling proactive health monitoring. As product innovation continues to accelerate, the pet at-home diagnostic tests market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advances, increasing pet humanization, and heightened awareness of preventive care.



Pet At-home Diagnostic Tests Market Report Highlights

Based on animal type, the dogs segment dominated the market by animal type in 2024 due to their susceptibility to various illnesses and clearer clinical signs, boosting demand for diagnostic tools. However, Cats segments are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increased ownership, stress-free at-home testing, and a focus on chronic feline diseases.

By application, the Parasitic Diseases segment held the highest share in 2024, driven by ease of home testing, high infection rates, and preventive care recommendations. On the other hand, the Genetic Conditions and allergies segment is the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for personalized care and increasing awareness of hereditary and allergic disorders.

By sample type, the Blood segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its diagnostic versatility and new technologies enabling easy at-home collection. Meanwhile, the fecal segment is expected to grow the fastest due to increased awareness of intestinal parasites and the importance of routine screening.

By distribution channel, the E-commerce segment led the market in 2024 and is growing rapidly due to convenience, wide product access, and rising online pet care shopping trends.

By region, North America held the highest share of 36.25% in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.75% in the coming years.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Companies Featured



The major companies featured in this Pet At-home Diagnostic Tests market report include:

Affordable Pet Labs

Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd.

Forte Healthcare Ltd.

Diagnostic Depot

Wondfo USA Co. Ltd.

Vitrosens Biotechnology

Hangzhou Evegen Biotech Co., Ltd.

Targetvet

TouchBio Australia

FLASHTEST Technology Co. Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $80.14 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.97 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization

3.2.1.2. Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare

3.2.1.3. Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases in Pets

3.2.1.4. Expansion of E-commerce and Telemedicine

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Professional Interpretation

3.2.2.2. User Compliance and Test Execution Errors

3.3. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Species & Key Countries, 2024

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Pricing Analysis



Chapter 4. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Dogs

4.4. Cats

4.5. Other animals



Chapter 5. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Parasitic Diseases

5.4. Infectious Diseases

5.5. Fertility testing

5.6. Chronic and Metabolic Diseases

5.7. Genetic Conditions and Allergies

5.8. Other



Chapter 6. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Sample Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Sample Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Blood

6.4. Urine

6.5. Fecal

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

7.4. E-commerce

7.5. Retail Pharmacies



Chapter 8. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Pet At-Home Diagnostic Tests Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis

9.3. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

9.5. Company Profiles

