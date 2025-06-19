United States Meditation Market Report 2025: 36 Million Americans Fuel $2.4 Billion Meditation Industry Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Meditation Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. meditation market's recent growth has been fueled by the explosion of meditation apps, coupled with growing interest in meditation and yoga by stressed consumers. The market is moving toward the digital delivery of services, but in-person guidance by trained teachers is still very important.
Today, 36 million Americans meditate, fueling a $2.4 billion industry. Like the yoga market, which has seen major growth in the past decade, meditation is experiencing growth as well. Popular apps such as Calm and Headspace have brought the market into the mainstream. This is a little-researched personal service sector with few official statistics.
This new report is believed to be the most detailed and comprehensive analysis to date of the U.S. meditation market.
The following topics are covered:
- Why demand exists
- Market nature and structure of U.S. meditation studios/centers/retreats
- Non-profit vs. for-profit centers
- Key companies and gurus in the market
- Customer demand and demographics, relationship with yoga studios, meditation center operations
- Effects of the pandemic and recovery since then
- Market size and growth 2015 to 2024, 2025 & 2028 forecasts
Analysis of market segments: meditation centers, yoga studios, books/DVDs/CDs market, meditation apps, websites, online courses, retreats, corporate wellness programs market, and the supplies & accessories market.
Custom non-profit meditation center revenue analysis: 2019-2024 average yearly revenues, findings of interviews with industry experts, and a directory of resources for follow-up.
16 Competitor Profiles for:
- Kadampa Centers
- Shambala Centers
- TM (Transcendental Meditation) Centers
- Calm
- Headspace
- Inscape
- Unplug Meditation
- Mind Body Green
- Spirit Rock
- Art of Living
- Hay House
- Soundstrue
- Gaia
- Deepak Chopra
- Jon Kabat-Zinn
- Eckhart Tolle
Key Topics Covered:
Nature & Structure of the Market
- Types of meditation, history, percent and number of Americans that meditate
- Why meditation is becoming mainstream, number of American meditators
- Number of non-profit centers, by 3 leading organizations, no. of yoga studios
- Market segments, types of facilities and products comprising the market (programs, studios/centers, apps, websites, books, online courses, workshops)
Customer Demographics
- Discussion of number of meditators, why the growth, reasons for becoming mainstream
- The 2025 Meditation Practice Report: How people meditate, what they practice, duration, methods, demographics
- Findings of government research studies: U.S. National Health Interview
- Survey: Prevalence of meditation use, patterns of meditation practice, profile of typical meditator (age, race, spending, types of services used).
Market Size & Growth, Market Segments, Forecasts
- Analysis of market potential, revenue estimates methods & rationale, estimates by other organizations & Marketdata, sources of data.
- Average amount users spend per year, virtual meditation classes
- Analysis & discussion: Marketdata's 2020-2021 estimates during the pandemic, 2022, 2023, 2024 market performance/growth
- 2025 & 2028 Forecasts for the Industry, factors affecting growth
- Custom analysis of revenues of sample of non-profit meditation centers reporting to the ProPublica.org database: 2019-2024
- Findings of interview - The Meditation Society: market trends, outlook
- The Top 10 American cities for meditation
Meditation Centers & Retreats
- Analysis: estimated number of centers, average annual revenues, operating metrics, no. of centers operated by TM, Shambhala, Kadampa
- Discussion of relationship with yoga studios, cross promotions
- Market segment size, methods to estimate revenue (IRS 990 tax forms for non-profits, etc.)
- 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 revenue growth of non-profit centers (based on ProPublica data)
Residential Meditation Retreats
- Summary: operations, number, attendance, average revenues
- Retreat Profiles for: Spirit Rock, Art of Living, Mii Amo, White Lotus, Rolling Meadows, Green Gulch, The Abbey of Gethsemanie, Menla Mountain, Southern Dharma, Raj Ayurveda Center, Insight Meditation Society, more.
- The role of holistic institutes, meditation courses & workshops they provide, address list of the 16 major U.S. holistic Institutes, estimated revenues from meditation courses.
Yoga Studios & Meditation
- Profile of the yoga market: number of practitioners, no. of yoga studios, spending per person, start-up costs for a yoga studio, market trends, etc.
- Discussion of the connection between yoga and meditation markets
- Yoga industry statistics and metrics: mkt. size, no of practitioners, avg. revenues per studio
- Findings of the Yoga in America study
- Average earnings of yoga instructors
- Analysis: Estimated market for meditation classes provided by yoga studios (avg. yearly revenues of yoga studios, various sources)
Major Competitor Profiles
(address, description, specialties, history, funding, no. of sites in U.S., revenues when available, fees, programs, etc.)
- Kadampa Centers
- Shambhala Centers
- TM Centers - Transcendental Meditation (Maharishi Foundation)
- Inscape
- Unplug Meditation
- OneTaste
- Spirit Rock
- Art of Living
The Online Meditation Market: Apps, Websites, Online Courses
Meditation Apps
- List and description of top meditation apps (Calm, Headspace, Buddhify, Insight Timer, OMG), their funding and niches, costs, subscription models, revenues, downloads
- Discussion and description of various online meditation courses
- Market size estimates
Company Profiles
- Calm
- Headspace
Online Courses
- Summary & analysis: Free vs. fee-based services, descriptions/examples of programs
- By: The Chopra Center, Gaia, Vipassana Fellowship, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction.
Meditation Websites
- Descriptions of 10 popular meditation websites
Corporate Meditation Programs
- Discussion of corporate use of meditation in wellness programs, examples of companies now using meditation for their employees
Meditation Books, DVDs, CDs Market
- Discussion of the market: publishing activity/books by Gaia, Soundstrue, Hay House
- List of some best-selling meditation books by experts (by Deepak Chopra, Jon Kabat-Zinn, others)
- Market size: Marketdata estimate.
- Meditation Supplies & Accessories
- Description of typical meditation supplies purchased by consumers
Other Meditation-Related Companies and Experts (in-depth profiles)
- Mind Body Green, Eckhart Tolle (SoundsTrue.com), Deepak Chopra, Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ram Dass, Gaia Company, Hay House
Reference Directory of Information Sources
- List of meditation associations, societies, magazines, websites, other sources
