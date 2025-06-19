United States Meditation Market Report 2025: 36 Million Americans Fuel $2.4 Billion Meditation Industry Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Meditation Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. meditation market's recent growth has been fueled by the explosion of meditation apps, coupled with growing interest in meditation and yoga by stressed consumers. The market is moving toward the digital delivery of services, but in-person guidance by trained teachers is still very important.

Today, 36 million Americans meditate, fueling a $2.4 billion industry. Like the yoga market, which has seen major growth in the past decade, meditation is experiencing growth as well. Popular apps such as Calm and Headspace have brought the market into the mainstream. This is a little-researched personal service sector with few official statistics.

This new report is believed to be the most detailed and comprehensive analysis to date of the U.S. meditation market.

The following topics are covered:

Why demand exists

Market nature and structure of U.S. meditation studios/centers/retreats

Non-profit vs. for-profit centers

Key companies and gurus in the market

Customer demand and demographics, relationship with yoga studios, meditation center operations

Effects of the pandemic and recovery since then

Market size and growth 2015 to 2024, 2025 & 2028 forecasts

Analysis of market segments: meditation centers, yoga studios, books/DVDs/CDs market, meditation apps, websites, online courses, retreats, corporate wellness programs market, and the supplies & accessories market.

Custom non-profit meditation center revenue analysis: 2019-2024 average yearly revenues, findings of interviews with industry experts, and a directory of resources for follow-up.

16 Competitor Profiles for:

Kadampa Centers

Shambala Centers

TM (Transcendental Meditation) Centers

Calm

Headspace

Inscape

Unplug Meditation

Mind Body Green

Spirit Rock

Art of Living

Hay House

Soundstrue

Gaia

Deepak Chopra

Jon Kabat-Zinn

Eckhart Tolle

Key Topics Covered:

Nature & Structure of the Market

Types of meditation, history, percent and number of Americans that meditate

Why meditation is becoming mainstream, number of American meditators

Number of non-profit centers, by 3 leading organizations, no. of yoga studios

Market segments, types of facilities and products comprising the market (programs, studios/centers, apps, websites, books, online courses, workshops)

Customer Demographics

Discussion of number of meditators, why the growth, reasons for becoming mainstream

The 2025 Meditation Practice Report: How people meditate, what they practice, duration, methods, demographics

Findings of government research studies: U.S. National Health Interview

Survey: Prevalence of meditation use, patterns of meditation practice, profile of typical meditator (age, race, spending, types of services used).

Market Size & Growth, Market Segments, Forecasts

Analysis of market potential, revenue estimates methods & rationale, estimates by other organizations & Marketdata, sources of data.

Average amount users spend per year, virtual meditation classes

Analysis & discussion: Marketdata's 2020-2021 estimates during the pandemic, 2022, 2023, 2024 market performance/growth

2025 & 2028 Forecasts for the Industry, factors affecting growth

Custom analysis of revenues of sample of non-profit meditation centers reporting to the ProPublica.org database: 2019-2024

Findings of interview - The Meditation Society: market trends, outlook

The Top 10 American cities for meditation

Meditation Centers & Retreats

Analysis: estimated number of centers, average annual revenues, operating metrics, no. of centers operated by TM, Shambhala, Kadampa

Discussion of relationship with yoga studios, cross promotions

Market segment size, methods to estimate revenue (IRS 990 tax forms for non-profits, etc.)

2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 revenue growth of non-profit centers (based on ProPublica data)

Residential Meditation Retreats

Summary: operations, number, attendance, average revenues

Retreat Profiles for: Spirit Rock, Art of Living, Mii Amo, White Lotus, Rolling Meadows, Green Gulch, The Abbey of Gethsemanie, Menla Mountain, Southern Dharma, Raj Ayurveda Center, Insight Meditation Society, more.

The role of holistic institutes, meditation courses & workshops they provide, address list of the 16 major U.S. holistic Institutes, estimated revenues from meditation courses.

Yoga Studios & Meditation

Profile of the yoga market: number of practitioners, no. of yoga studios, spending per person, start-up costs for a yoga studio, market trends, etc.

Discussion of the connection between yoga and meditation markets

Yoga industry statistics and metrics: mkt. size, no of practitioners, avg. revenues per studio

Findings of the Yoga in America study

Average earnings of yoga instructors

Analysis: Estimated market for meditation classes provided by yoga studios (avg. yearly revenues of yoga studios, various sources)

Major Competitor Profiles

(address, description, specialties, history, funding, no. of sites in U.S., revenues when available, fees, programs, etc.)

Kadampa Centers

Shambhala Centers

TM Centers - Transcendental Meditation (Maharishi Foundation)

Inscape

Unplug Meditation

OneTaste

Spirit Rock

Art of Living

The Online Meditation Market: Apps, Websites, Online Courses

Meditation Apps

List and description of top meditation apps (Calm, Headspace, Buddhify, Insight Timer, OMG), their funding and niches, costs, subscription models, revenues, downloads

Discussion and description of various online meditation courses

Market size estimates

Company Profiles

Calm

Headspace

Online Courses

Summary & analysis: Free vs. fee-based services, descriptions/examples of programs

By: The Chopra Center, Gaia, Vipassana Fellowship, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction.

Meditation Websites

Descriptions of 10 popular meditation websites

Corporate Meditation Programs

Discussion of corporate use of meditation in wellness programs, examples of companies now using meditation for their employees

Meditation Books, DVDs, CDs Market

Discussion of the market: publishing activity/books by Gaia, Soundstrue, Hay House

List of some best-selling meditation books by experts (by Deepak Chopra, Jon Kabat-Zinn, others)

Market size: Marketdata estimate.

Meditation Supplies & Accessories

Description of typical meditation supplies purchased by consumers

Other Meditation-Related Companies and Experts (in-depth profiles)

Mind Body Green, Eckhart Tolle (SoundsTrue.com), Deepak Chopra, Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ram Dass, Gaia Company, Hay House

Reference Directory of Information Sources

List of meditation associations, societies, magazines, websites, other sources

