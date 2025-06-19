Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Report and Directory 2018-2025 | Essential Benchmark Data for Dealmakers - Upfront, Royalty, Milestone Rates, Deal Financials, Contract Documents

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 639 genomic deals announced since 2018, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual genomic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of genomic deals from 2018 to 2025.The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter genomic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the genomic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of genomic dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, followed by Chapter 2, which overviews the trends in genomic dealmaking since 2018. Chapter 3 highlights the leading genomic deals by headline value. Chapter 4 identifies the top 25 active companies in genomic dealmaking with summaries and listings of deals and contract documents available publicly. Chapter 5 reviews genomic deals signed and announced since Jan 2018, available in the public domain. Chapter 6 categorizes genomic partnering deals since Jan 2018 based on specific genomic technology focuses.

Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2018

Browse genomic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in genomic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genomic deals over the years

2.3. Most active genomic dealmakers

2.4. Genomic deals by deal type

2.5. Genomic deals by therapy area

2.6. Genomic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for genomic deals

2.7.1 Genomic deals headline values

2.7.2 Genomic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Genomic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Genomic royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading genomic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top genomic deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active genomic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active genomic dealmakers

4.3. Most active genomic deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Genomic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genomic contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Genomic dealmaking by technology type



Companies Featured

10X Genomics

A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

Abbvie

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agilent Technologies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Apollomics

AstraZeneca

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Canadian Council

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cleveland Clinic

Curio Genomics

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Deep Genomics

Edico Genome

Element Biosciences

Eli Lilly

Epic Sciences

European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer

Flatiron Health

Freenome

Gilead Sciences

Google

Guardant Health

Illumina

Incyte

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

KPMG

La Jolla Institute for Allergy & Immunology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MedGenome

Microsoft

Moderna

Myriad Genetics

National Cancer Institute

Novartis

Nvidia

Pfizer

Quest Diagnostics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sema4

Stanford University

Thermo Fisher Scientific

University of California San Francisco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qe5sr4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.