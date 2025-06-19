New Fantasy Release Spins A Dazzling Tale of Magic, Memories, and Misadventures With Grandmother-Grandson Duo

Charleston, SC, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you believe in magic? You will after reading WHOLE INTO ONE.

Ray Taylor and his spirited 90-year-old grandmother Jean embark on an unexpected journey to search for the magic that once made their family famous. They traverse Las Vegas together, with Ray becoming more engrossed in his grandparents’ fascinating life story with every block they cover.

However, the family’s voice of reason, Aunt Belinda, opposes their adventure, citing that Ray may have coerced Jean into this trip. Then, law enforcement steps in, halting their escapade entirely.

WHOLE INTO ONE weaves a complex web of family ties, personal ambition, and hidden truths. Will Ray and Jean manage to overcome this setback? Or will their dream-filled adventure crumble under the weight of external forces?

“[This book is for those readers who] enjoy the exploration of family and relationships and to try to understand exactly what is wrong with the men in their lives… As if they don’t already know,” joked the author.

About the Author:

Kevin Taylor Ray, author of the novel WHOLE INTO ONE, has a rich background in writing and entertainment. Known for his comic short-story Group Therapy(!) and screenplays including the comedy Facespace and action epic Four Corners, Kevin has spent over 16 years in television. His work reflects his love for fantasy and horror, evident in the surreal mysteries Syndrome Machine and Bridgtowne. Kevin's quirky side shines through his ongoing tussle with his wife over the coffee maker. This novel marks Kevin's debut in long-form writing, promising an exploration of family and relationships with a twist of humor and mystery.

