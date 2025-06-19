Sysco partners with The MICHELIN Guide for the 2025 California MICHELIN Guide Ceremony

SACRAMENTO,,Caif., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation announced today its collaboration with the MICHELIN Guide in California as the official wholesale food distributor for one of the world’s most prestigious culinary events.

This partnership will be celebrated at the 2025 MICHELIN Guide California Ceremony in Sacramento on June 25 and will showcase Sysco’s high-quality, premium products and culinary expertise.

The MICHELIN Guide is renowned for its coveted ratings and in-depth reviews of restaurants worldwide, representing the pinnacle of gastronomic achievement.

“We are delighted to partner with the MICHELIN Guide to honor chefs whose extraordinary culinary achievements bring families together, create lifelong memories and experiences and help bridge divides by connecting our world and our communities through a shared love of food,” said Steve Buer, region president of Sysco’s North California Region.

“We are excited to see some of our esteemed Sysco customers recognized with MICHELIN Stars or other distinctions as we together live the Sysco purpose of Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another,” Buer added.

In addition to distribution and its industry-leading product range, Sysco provides culinary consultations and innovative solutions to elevate menu concepts for chefs to stand out in the ever-evolving restaurant industry.

As part of this partnership, Buer will present the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award at the June 25 ceremony. This award celebrates the vital role emerging culinary talent plays in shaping the future of the industry.

“It is an honor to present the Young Chef Award, which highlights the incredible passion, skill and determination of the next generation of chefs,” Buer said. “Sysco is committed to nurturing these rising stars, and providing them with innovative solutions, quality products and expert support so they can create inspirational, ground-breaking menus.”

This is Sysco’s third partnership with MICHELIN, following the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony in November 2024. Sysco was also a partner in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Florida Ceremony.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024 .

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com.

