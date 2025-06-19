Tech CU Hires Robyn Zach as VP, Senior Private Banking Relationship Manager

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Credit Union (Tech CU) announced today that Robyn Zach has joined its Wealth Management team as Vice President, Senior Private Banking Relationship Manager. In this role, Robyn will support Tech CU’s Private Banking and Commercial Banking efforts across key growth markets, with an emphasis on the Bay Area. She will also be responsible for building and managing a portfolio of high-net-worth members, identifying new commercial opportunities, and collaborating across divisions to deliver tailored banking solutions.

Robyn brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, with deep expertise in managing high-net-worth relationships and delivering tailored financial solutions across deposits, lending, and strategic wealth planning. Most recently, she served as Senior Preferred Banker at First Republic Bank. After its acquisition by JP Morgan Chase, she continued on in a similar role as Vice President, Relationship Manager, where she oversaw a diverse portfolio of commercial and consumer clients. Prior to her time at JPMorgan Chase and First Republic Bank, Robyn held positions at City National Bank, Redwood Credit Union, and Bank of America.

“Robyn’s hybrid background across private and commercial banking, combined with her long-standing client-first approach, makes her uniquely positioned to serve our expanding base of affluent and business clients,” said Robert Reed, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Tech CU. “Her expertise and network will be instrumental as we strengthen our relationships in the Bay Area and expand our presence in emerging markets. We’re excited about the value she will bring to our members and the communities we serve.”

