Smart Cities Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, Huawei, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Hitachi, General Electric, NEC, UrbanFootprint, Quantela & more

The Smart Cities Market was valued at USD 877.6 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 29.4%.

The market growth can be attributed to rapid favorable government initiatives worldwide and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). This has encouraged several countries to invest in smart city projects to manage infrastructure and assets.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) has also created a demand for the development of charging infrastructure in cities globally. Due to this, it provides energy storage and creates new revenue streams from EV batteries. These benefits will further boost the smart cities market's growth during the forecast period.



The smart cities market is witnessing a high investment in smart security, smart metering for utilities, integrated traffic management systems, and smart mobility. Several technologically innovative cities use IoT platforms to monitor their infrastructure, manage traffic flows, water management, parking, and air quality, and use the generated smart data to handle longer-term decisions for environmental sustainability. Market players are establishing strategic partnerships with technology providers to improve their smart cities portfolio.



Various country governments, such as India, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Australia, are launching smart city-based projects to improve citizens' lifestyles and create safer communities, propelling smart cities market expansion. Government-authorized associations & organizations are collaborating with market players to develop smart city solutions to assist the government in planning smart city strategies.



Smart Cities Market Report Highlights

The environmental solution segment is expected to witness a considerable CAGR of 28.8% over the forecast period. Shifting various government focus towards reducing Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) and preservation and promotion of biodiversity is propelling the segment growth globally

The smart lighting segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.8% over the forecast period. The substantial demand for IoT-enabled lighting fixtures, increasing infrastructure developments, and end-user preference for energy-efficient lighting are propelling the adoption of smart lighting in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors

The waste management segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 27.0% over the forecast period. Numerous waste management companies are installing sensors, data visualization platforms, and network infrastructure to generate actionable insights and make informed decisions. Adopting these smart technologies in waste management will supplement the segment's growth during the forecast period

The intelligent transportation system segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period. The rising public and private investments in the transport sector, government initiatives to curb traffic congestion & enhance public safety, and advancements in video surveillance & analytics system is expected to accelerate the segment growth notably through 2030

In Asia-Pacific, the market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to rapid economic developments, digitalization, globalization, and the rising proliferation of smartphones

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Companies Featured



The major companies featured in this Smart Cities market report include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Hitachi, Ltd.

General Electric

NEC Corporation

UrbanFootprint, Inc.

Quantela, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Smart Cities Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Smart Cities Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Smart Cities Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Smart Cities Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Smart Governance

4.4. Smart Building

4.5. Environmental Solution

4.6. Smart Utilities

4.7. Smart Transportation

4.9. Smart Healthcare

4.10. Smart Public Safety

4.11. Smart Security

4.12. Smart Education



Chapter 5. Smart Cities Market: Smart Governance Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Smart Cities Market: Smart Governance Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

5.3. City Surveillance

5.4. C.C.S.

5.5. E-governance

5.6. Smart Lighting

5.7. Smart Infrastructure



Chapter 6. Smart Cities Market: Smart Utilities Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Smart Cities Market: Smart Utilities Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Energy Management

6.4. Water Management

6.5. Waste Management

6.6. Meter Data Management

6.7. Distribution Management System

6.8. Substation Automation

6.9. Other Smart Utilities Solutions



Chapter 7. Smart Cities Market: Smart Transportation Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Smart Cities Market: Smart Transportation Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Intelligent Transportation System

7.4. Parking Management

7.5. Smart Ticketing & Travel Assistance

7.6. Traffic Management

7.7. Passenger Information

7.8. Connected Logistics

7.9. Other Smart Transportation Solutions



Chapter 8. Smart Cities Market: Smart Healthcare Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Smart Cities Market: Smart Healthcare Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Medical Devices

8.4. Systems & Software



Chapter 9. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Smart Cities Market by Region, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Positioning

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles

